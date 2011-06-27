  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG111
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe123 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe111 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)123/99 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)7.5 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.
Combined MPG111
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range149 mi.
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower147 hp @ 3282 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
All Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Rear Cupholders and Stash Trayyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Exterior Options
Kick Platesyes
Premium Paint (2-Tone)yes
Premium Paintyes
Illuminated Grille Emblemyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3569 lbs.
Gross weight4751 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Maximum payload1182 lbs.
Angle of departure25.9 degrees
Length176.4 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Sunset Drift ChromaFlair
  • Super Black
  • White/Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
