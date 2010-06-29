Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Nissan Leaf Long-Term Road Test

2018 Nissan Leaf: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Jason Kavanagh, Senior Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

It comes as no surprise that we did not drive our long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf to the farthest reaches of this great land in September. We did, however, generate more thoughts on this little electric vehicle's attributes in our day-to-day seat time commuting from various areas within the Los Angeles basin.

It's been insightful to gather reactions from neophyte drivers of electric vehicles (EVs), too. On two occasions this month, we heard objections to heavy regenerative braking effect. This was not in reference to the Leaf specifically, although its max deceleration effect via e-Pedal is similar to that of other EVs. But we've also heard the opposite from experienced EV owners. They rave about the one-pedal driving that heavy regen (like e-Pedal) facilitates.

We're in the latter camp. One-pedal driving rules. It will, apparently, take some time for those consumers who are new to the experience to adjust. But they'll come around. Eventually.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Leaf's electron consumption improved after the hot summer. In September, our Leaf's efficiency improved enough to move its lifetime consumption to a result that was a tick more efficient overall. It's now 30.2 kWh/100 miles, an improvement of 0.1 over the tally in August.

This is likely related to September's milder ambient temperatures that required less air-conditioning use. In an electric vehicle, A/C use can increase consumption by 10 percent or more. While the Leaf behaved more frugally during the month, we set no new range records.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.2 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (111.4 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 30 kWh/100 miles (112 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 23.8 kWh/100 miles (141.3 mpge)

Best range: 129.8 miles

Current odometer: 4,814 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"Underscoring once again that semi-automated driving systems can cause as much trouble as they avoid, the Leaf's ProPilot Assist cruise control did something surprising and possibly dangerous. On a three-lane curve to the right, the system misinterpreted a car passing in the left lane as being in directly in the path of the Leaf, and applied the brakes — hard. I quickly canceled the system and continued driving without issue, but it's easy to see a situation in which this 'false positive' could result in some undesirable consequences from traffic behind the Leaf." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Performance

"Man, the brake pedal modulation is pretty awful once you really get into the pedal. It's springy and terrible and difficult to meter precisely the amount of retardation you seek. Yes, e-Pedal is awesome, and it goes some way in reducing actual pedal use. But when more braking is required than e-Pedal provides, the Leaf's braking system does a crummy job of juggling regenerative slowing and the conventional friction brakes. In the wash, the driver gets mixed messages from the car and the pedal about what's going on, and this does not instill confidence. Confidence is key." — Jason Kavanagh, senior vehicle test engineer

Miscellaneous

"I've said this before, but I really enjoy driving the Leaf around the city. It's all about that torque that allows me to zip around slower-moving traffic when I need to. I love that. And since it does it so quietly, most drivers don't even know I'm doing it and therefore don't get offended by my proactive moves. Its size and rearview camera also make parking in congested L.A. areas, such as off Hollywood Boulevard, a breeze. Definitely a great car for city life." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"Another reminder that you're driving an EV (if you weren't already clued in): the soothing chime emitted by the Leaf when you put it in reverse. It's not the icepick-in-brain beeping usually sounded by trucks backing up either, but a lower-decibel chime that those standing nearby will notice. Fortunately, it's not loud enough to annoy your neighbors across the street. Anyway, when I first heard it, I thought it was cute. Thank you, Leaf, for letting me know you're on the move." — Caroline Pardilla

"Since I work for Edmunds, my friends always ask for my opinion about the cars they're shopping. One such friend didn't, though, as she already had her heart set on the Chevy Bolt, and she was leaning toward a three-year lease on one. For her, it was all about that 238-mile range. But I felt it my duty to point out the Nissan Leaf and send her links to our long-term test. I mean, if you're shopping EVs you should at least consider it. Plus, our editors love it and picked it as their unanimous pick in a three-EV shootout involving the Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt. If my friend had at least taken the Leaf for the test drive, I think she would have found it more attractive in terms of its better interior and stronger value." — Caroline Pardilla