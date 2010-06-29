Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2018 Nissan Leaf Long-Term Road Test

2018 Nissan Leaf: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Jason Kavanagh, Senior Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf took a hiatus in October from its usual routine. Instead, it served duty for a colleague within the larger Edmunds employ, something that happens from time to time. It's a great way for folks outside of the editorial group to stay current (no pun intended) with the cars that we test.

The Leaf accumulated more than 1,000 miles in October and continues to tick along without raising any kind of fuss. And if you've ever seen the film The 40-Year-Old Virgin, well, this month somebody put a bike in it.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The efficiency of our Leaf continued its trend of improvement. In October, its lifetime consumption bettered to the tune of 30.0 kWh/100 miles. That's an improvement of 0.2 kWh over the last month's result and puts the Leaf precisely in line with its EPA-rated consumption bogey.

Given that our Leaf has more than 5,000 miles on the odometer already, this is a pretty significant development. Driving style is a likely driving factor here, given that it spent so much time in the hands of just one person, and that person appears to have a light foot.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.0 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (112.3 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 30 kWh/100 miles (112 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 23.8 kWh/100 miles (141.3 mpge)

Best range: 129.8 miles

Current odometer: 5,965 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Utility

"A colleague mentioned that he had purchased a used bike on Facebook Marketplace and asked if I was willing to pick it for him since the bike was located near my house. Before I took the Leaf, I watched various videos about the Leaf on Nissan's website. One of the videos showed how roomy the interior was and how it could even fit a bike in the rear.

"After watching, I was curious to see how true the video was. Well, here is proof that the Leaf can indeed carry a bike. That said, the video didn't show that you need to remove the front tire for this to work. In addition, I did have to scoot the passenger front seat forward a bit, but a passenger was still able to sit there comfortably." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

Comfort

"Last night, I chose our Leaf over the Jaguar F-Type. I had to drive across the city in rush-hour traffic, so the Leaf's calm and quiet demeanor won me over. It's the perfect commuting car. Had I chosen the F-Type, I'd be upset that I had no open roads, and the engine would constantly turn on and off in traffic. In any other scenario I'd choose the Jag, but for the daily drive, the Leaf is the way to go." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

"We recently had a Hyundai Kona Electric at the office. In my mind, the Kona is unquestionably the best mainstream electric on the market right now, but I think the Leaf is more comfortable to sit in. Now, the Leaf's driving position is unfixably awkward, so my impression is all down to Nissan's seats, which are softer and more supportive than the Kona's.

"Anyway, during those moments in the Kona where I was just sitting perfectly still at a light or in traffic, when I wasn't in motion or interacting with the Hyundai's superior infotainment or tech features, or cranking tunes on the Hyundai's superior stereo, I kind of missed the Leaf. At least my back did." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor