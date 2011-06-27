Used 2016 Nissan LEAF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LEAF Hatchback
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$27,931*
Total Cash Price
$14,201
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$35,472*
Total Cash Price
$18,035
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$35,472*
Total Cash Price
$18,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LEAF Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,258
|Maintenance
|$1,663
|$666
|$543
|$260
|$2,075
|$5,207
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$786
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$950
|Financing
|$764
|$614
|$455
|$284
|$103
|$2,220
|Depreciation
|$4,035
|$1,845
|$1,576
|$1,343
|$1,147
|$9,946
|Fuel
|$555
|$571
|$589
|$606
|$624
|$2,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,951
|$4,963
|$4,524
|$3,958
|$5,535
|$27,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$2,112
|$846
|$690
|$330
|$2,635
|$6,613
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,207
|Financing
|$970
|$780
|$578
|$361
|$131
|$2,819
|Depreciation
|$5,124
|$2,343
|$2,002
|$1,706
|$1,457
|$12,631
|Fuel
|$705
|$725
|$748
|$770
|$792
|$3,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,368
|$6,303
|$5,745
|$5,027
|$7,029
|$35,472
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan LEAF in Virginia is:not available
