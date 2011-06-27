  1. Home
Used 2015 Nissan LEAF SV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 LEAF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG114
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,000
EPA City MPGe126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe114 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/101 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe101 mi.
Combined MPG114
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Premium Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
LED + Quick Charge Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Cargo Coveryes
Floor Mats And Cargo Area Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyes
Hologram Kick Platesyes
Recycling/Organizational Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3276 lbs.
Gross weight4193 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload917 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length175.0 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume116.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Morning Sky Blue
Interior Colors
  • Light Grey, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,000
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,000
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
