Used 2015 Nissan LEAF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LEAF Hatchback
SV 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 7/14 (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$28,572*
Total Cash Price
$11,633
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$28,572*
Total Cash Price
$11,633
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$24,748*
Total Cash Price
$10,076
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$22,498*
Total Cash Price
$9,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 7/14 (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$5,339
|Maintenance
|$833
|$672
|$321
|$1,927
|$1,253
|$5,006
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$665
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$874
|Financing
|$626
|$503
|$372
|$234
|$84
|$1,819
|Depreciation
|$3,490
|$1,521
|$1,299
|$1,107
|$945
|$8,363
|Fuel
|$693
|$715
|$737
|$758
|$781
|$3,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,814
|$5,081
|$4,528
|$5,973
|$5,177
|$28,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$898
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$4,624
|Maintenance
|$722
|$582
|$278
|$1,669
|$1,086
|$4,336
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$576
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$757
|Financing
|$542
|$436
|$322
|$202
|$73
|$1,575
|Depreciation
|$3,023
|$1,318
|$1,125
|$959
|$818
|$7,244
|Fuel
|$601
|$619
|$638
|$657
|$677
|$3,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,768
|$4,401
|$3,922
|$5,173
|$4,484
|$24,748
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 LEAF Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$656
|$529
|$253
|$1,517
|$987
|$3,942
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$524
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$688
|Financing
|$493
|$396
|$293
|$184
|$66
|$1,432
|Depreciation
|$2,748
|$1,198
|$1,023
|$872
|$744
|$6,585
|Fuel
|$546
|$563
|$580
|$597
|$615
|$2,901
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,153
|$4,001
|$3,565
|$4,703
|$4,076
|$22,498
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 LEAF
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan LEAF in Virginia is:not available
