Used 2014 Nissan LEAF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LEAF Hatchback
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$28,801*
Total Cash Price
$10,804
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$22,678*
Total Cash Price
$8,507
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$28,801*
Total Cash Price
$10,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LEAF Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,052
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|Maintenance
|$1,619
|$845
|$690
|$330
|$2,142
|$5,626
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$622
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$831
|Financing
|$582
|$466
|$347
|$216
|$79
|$1,689
|Depreciation
|$3,665
|$1,424
|$1,215
|$1,036
|$884
|$8,225
|Fuel
|$693
|$715
|$737
|$758
|$781
|$3,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,673
|$5,103
|$4,771
|$4,271
|$5,983
|$28,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$878
|$4,141
|Maintenance
|$1,275
|$665
|$543
|$260
|$1,687
|$4,430
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$490
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$654
|Financing
|$458
|$367
|$273
|$170
|$62
|$1,330
|Depreciation
|$2,886
|$1,121
|$957
|$816
|$696
|$6,476
|Fuel
|$546
|$563
|$580
|$597
|$615
|$2,901
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,829
|$4,018
|$3,757
|$3,363
|$4,711
|$22,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LEAF Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,052
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|Maintenance
|$1,619
|$845
|$690
|$330
|$2,142
|$5,626
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$622
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$831
|Financing
|$582
|$466
|$347
|$216
|$79
|$1,689
|Depreciation
|$3,665
|$1,424
|$1,215
|$1,036
|$884
|$8,225
|Fuel
|$693
|$715
|$737
|$758
|$781
|$3,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,673
|$5,103
|$4,771
|$4,271
|$5,983
|$28,801
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 LEAF
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan LEAF in Virginia is:not available
Legal
