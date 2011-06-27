  1. Home
Used 2011 Nissan LEAF SV Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,780
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG99
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)106/92 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG99
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Cold Weather Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Eco Design Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Floor Mat And Cargo Mat Areayes
Recycling/Organizational Packageyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Hologram Kick Platesyes
"Zero Emissions" Graphicyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.0 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Blue Ocean
Interior Colors
  • Light Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
