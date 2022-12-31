2023 Nissan Kicks Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Kicks Hatchback
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,155*
Total Cash Price
$24,264
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,938*
Total Cash Price
$28,825
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,746*
Total Cash Price
$26,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 Kicks Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$957
|$990
|$4,627
|Maintenance
|$469
|$777
|$578
|$1,274
|$1,510
|$4,608
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,180
|Financing
|$798
|$635
|$464
|$287
|$103
|$2,287
|Depreciation
|$4,055
|$1,130
|$1,069
|$1,256
|$1,188
|$8,698
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,910
|$9,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,898
|$5,224
|$4,984
|$5,929
|$6,120
|$31,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 Kicks Hatchback SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$877
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$469
|$777
|$578
|$1,274
|$1,510
|$4,608
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,362
|Financing
|$948
|$754
|$552
|$341
|$122
|$2,717
|Depreciation
|$3,496
|$1,682
|$1,589
|$1,865
|$1,767
|$10,399
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,910
|$9,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,572
|$5,793
|$5,486
|$6,482
|$6,605
|$32,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 Kicks Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$877
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$469
|$777
|$578
|$1,274
|$1,510
|$4,608
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,269
|Financing
|$872
|$694
|$507
|$314
|$112
|$2,499
|Depreciation
|$4,619
|$1,193
|$1,129
|$1,324
|$1,253
|$9,518
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,910
|$9,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,526
|$5,244
|$4,981
|$5,914
|$6,081
|$31,746
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Kicks
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Nissan Kicks in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2023 Nissan Kicks info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015 For Sale
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 1994
- Used Lexus LX 600 2002
- Used Lexus LX 600 2001
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used Mazda RX-8 2010 For Sale
- Used Jaguar XF 2009
- Used Mazda Protege5 2002
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2021 Model 3
- Ram 1500 2022
- Lexus NX 450H+ 2022
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2021 Cadillac XT6
- 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
- 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback
- BMW 8 Series 2022
- 2021 ALPINA XB7
Other models to consider
- 2021 Armada
- 2021 Nissan Murano
- Nissan Titan 2021
- 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
- Nissan Murano 2022
- 2023 Nissan Titan XD
- 2022 Nissan Titan
- 2022 Nissan Pathfinder
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2023 Frontier
Other models
- New Toyota Gr-Supra for Sale in South Windsor, CT
- New Volvo V60-Cross-Country for Sale in Exton, PA
- New Subaru Impreza for Sale in Collinsville, IL
- New Porsche Macan for Sale in Norristown, PA
- New Porsche Panamera for Sale in Painesville, OH
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Voorhees, NJ
- New Audi SQ7 for Sale in Poughkeepsie, NY
- New Lexus LX-600 for Sale in Walled Lake, MI
- New Toyota Highlander-Hybrid for Sale in Suitland, MD
- New Fiat 500X for Sale in Mount Holly, NJ
- New Hyundai Kona-Electric for Sale in Englewood, FL
- New Cadillac Ct4-V-Blackwing for Sale in Redwood City, CA
- New Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Limited for Sale in Northridge, CA
- New Jaguar F-Type for Sale in Corona, NY
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata-Rf for Sale in Harvey, LA
- New Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Lenoir City, TN
- New Cadillac Escalade-Esv for Sale in Kerrville, TX
- New Nissan Murano for Sale in Jamison, PA
- New Ford Bronco for Sale in Milton, MA
- New Jeep Gladiator for Sale in Wantagh, NY
- New Buick Encore-Gx for Sale in Mullica Hill, NJ
- New Polestar 2 for Sale in Tarzan, TX
- New Infiniti QX55 for Sale in La Place, LA
- New BMW Alpina-B7 for Sale in Hinesville, GA
- New Audi A7 for Sale in Prairieville, LA
- New Volvo V60-Cross-Country for Sale in Muscle Shoals, AL
- New BMW X2 for Sale in Groton, CT
- New Hyundai Nexo for Sale in Dyersburg, TN
- New BMW Ix for Sale in North Olmsted, OH
- New Chevrolet Express-Cargo for Sale in Hyde Park, MA