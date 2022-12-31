Skip to main content
2023 Nissan Kicks Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Kicks
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Kicks Hatchback

S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,155*

Total Cash Price

$24,264

SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,938*

Total Cash Price

$28,825

SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,746*

Total Cash Price

$26,513

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$8,698

Taxes & Fees

$1,180

Financing

$2,287

Fuel

$9,011

Insurance

$4,627

Repairs

$744

Maintenance

$4,608

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Kicks Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$863$893$924$957$990$4,627
Maintenance$469$777$578$1,274$1,510$4,608
Repairs$0$0$107$259$378$744
Taxes & Fees$1,016$41$41$41$41$1,180
Financing$798$635$464$287$103$2,287
Depreciation$4,055$1,130$1,069$1,256$1,188$8,698
Fuel$1,697$1,748$1,801$1,855$1,910$9,011
True Cost to Own®$8,898$5,224$4,984$5,929$6,120$31,155

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Kicks Hatchback SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$764$791$818$847$877$4,097
Maintenance$469$777$578$1,274$1,510$4,608
Repairs$0$0$107$259$378$744
Taxes & Fees$1,198$41$41$41$41$1,362
Financing$948$754$552$341$122$2,717
Depreciation$3,496$1,682$1,589$1,865$1,767$10,399
Fuel$1,697$1,748$1,801$1,855$1,910$9,011
True Cost to Own®$8,572$5,793$5,486$6,482$6,605$32,938

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Kicks Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$764$791$818$847$877$4,097
Maintenance$469$777$578$1,274$1,510$4,608
Repairs$0$0$107$259$378$744
Taxes & Fees$1,105$41$41$41$41$1,269
Financing$872$694$507$314$112$2,499
Depreciation$4,619$1,193$1,129$1,324$1,253$9,518
Fuel$1,697$1,748$1,801$1,855$1,910$9,011
True Cost to Own®$9,526$5,244$4,981$5,914$6,081$31,746

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

