2022 Nissan Kicks SR Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Kicks
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,240
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/388.8 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower122 hp @ 6,300 rpm
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity908 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Exterior Ground Lighting +$275
SR Premium Package +$1,200
Exterior Package +$435
Interior Electronics Package +$575
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Plates +$460
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Cargo Mat +$225
Rockford Fosgate Audio +$665
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$395
Two-Tone Paint +$250
Rear Roof Spoileryes
17" Black Alloy Wheels +$495
Premium Paint w/Two-Tone +$595
Splash Guards +$205
Rear Roof Spoiler Deleteyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,752 lbs.
EPA interior volume118.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,660 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height63.4 in.
Length169.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload908 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors69.3 in.
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Gun Metallic
  • Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Aspen White TriCoat
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Monarch Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
