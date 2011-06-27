  1. Home
2021 Nissan Kicks Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Kicks
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Interior Electronics Packageyes
Exterior Ground Lightingyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Armrest w/Storageyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Cargo Matyes
Door Sill Platesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Roof Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity32.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2682 lbs.
Gross weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Maximum payload978 lbs.
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Length169.1 in.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height63.3 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
