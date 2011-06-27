2021 Nissan Kicks Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|33
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|31/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|334.8/388.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|33
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|114 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Interior Electronics Package
|yes
|Exterior Ground Lighting
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Center Armrest w/Storage
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats w/Cargo Mat
|yes
|Door Sill Plates
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate Audio
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Exterior Options
|Rear Roof Spoiler
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|32.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2682 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3660 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.6 degrees
|Maximum payload
|978 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|28.7 degrees
|Length
|169.1 in.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|Height
|63.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|P205/60R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
