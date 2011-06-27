  1. Home
2020 Nissan Kicks SR Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Kicks
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Interior Electronics Packageyes
SR Premium Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
Exterior Ground Lightingyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,320
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,320
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Center Armrest w/Storageyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Universal Remoteyes
Door Sill Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Cargo Matyes
Cargo Load Flooryes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,320
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,320
17" Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Premium Paintyes
Two Tone Paintyes
Premium Paint w/Two Toneyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2672 lbs.
Gross weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload911 lbs.
Angle of departure31.7 degrees
Length169.1 in.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height62.4 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White Tricoat
  • Cayenne Red
  • Super Black
  • Monarch Orange
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,320
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

