  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Kicks
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Kicks
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Kicks
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,590
See Kicks Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Base engine size1.6 l
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Exterior Electronics Packageyes
Door Sill Platesyes
SR Premium Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,590
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,590
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Interior Electronics Packageyes
Cargo Load Flooryes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Rockford Fosgate Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,590
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Premium Paintyes
Two Tone Paintyes
Premium Paint w/Two Toneyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Length169.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Height62.4 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Cayenne Red
  • Monarch Orange
  • Gun Metallic
  • Aspen White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Aspen White
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,590
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,590
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Kicks Inventory

Related Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles