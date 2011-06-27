  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Juke
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Juke
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Nissan Juke NISMO Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Juke
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,830
See Juke Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,830
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Interior Illumination Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,830
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Armrestyes
Illuminated Stainless Kick Platesyes
NISMO Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,830
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
suede/clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Maximum cargo capacity35.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2913 lbs.
Gross weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload989 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees
Length163.8 in.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height61.8 in.
EPA interior volume97.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • NISMO, suede/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,830
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,830
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Juke Inventory

Related Used 2017 Nissan Juke NISMO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles