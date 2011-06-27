Used 2017 Nissan Juke Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Juke Hatchback
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,733*
Total Cash Price
$19,981
NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,733*
Total Cash Price
$19,981
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,280*
Total Cash Price
$17,306
NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,356*
Total Cash Price
$16,362
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,223*
Total Cash Price
$22,184
SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,147*
Total Cash Price
$23,128
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,864*
Total Cash Price
$22,498
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,073*
Total Cash Price
$15,733
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,280*
Total Cash Price
$17,306
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,978*
Total Cash Price
$21,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$540
|$2,333
|$1,171
|$964
|$3,024
|$8,031
|Repairs
|$363
|$530
|$621
|$724
|$845
|$3,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,100
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,074
|$865
|$639
|$400
|$145
|$3,123
|Depreciation
|$4,468
|$1,739
|$1,530
|$1,356
|$1,218
|$10,311
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,347
|$8,405
|$6,986
|$6,558
|$8,437
|$40,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$540
|$2,333
|$1,171
|$964
|$3,024
|$8,031
|Repairs
|$363
|$530
|$621
|$724
|$845
|$3,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,100
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,074
|$865
|$639
|$400
|$145
|$3,123
|Depreciation
|$4,468
|$1,739
|$1,530
|$1,356
|$1,218
|$10,311
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,347
|$8,405
|$6,986
|$6,558
|$8,437
|$40,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,463
|Maintenance
|$468
|$2,021
|$1,014
|$835
|$2,619
|$6,956
|Repairs
|$315
|$459
|$538
|$627
|$732
|$2,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,133
|Financing
|$931
|$749
|$553
|$347
|$125
|$2,705
|Depreciation
|$3,870
|$1,506
|$1,326
|$1,175
|$1,055
|$8,931
|Fuel
|$1,586
|$1,635
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,785
|$8,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,962
|$7,280
|$6,051
|$5,680
|$7,307
|$35,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$442
|$1,910
|$959
|$789
|$2,476
|$6,577
|Repairs
|$297
|$434
|$509
|$593
|$692
|$2,524
|Taxes & Fees
|$901
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,071
|Financing
|$880
|$708
|$523
|$328
|$119
|$2,557
|Depreciation
|$3,659
|$1,424
|$1,253
|$1,111
|$997
|$8,444
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,473
|$6,883
|$5,721
|$5,371
|$6,909
|$33,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$599
|$2,590
|$1,300
|$1,070
|$3,357
|$8,917
|Repairs
|$403
|$588
|$689
|$804
|$938
|$3,422
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,193
|$960
|$709
|$444
|$161
|$3,467
|Depreciation
|$4,960
|$1,930
|$1,699
|$1,506
|$1,352
|$11,448
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,487
|$9,331
|$7,756
|$7,281
|$9,367
|$45,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|Maintenance
|$625
|$2,700
|$1,355
|$1,116
|$3,500
|$9,296
|Repairs
|$420
|$613
|$719
|$838
|$978
|$3,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,273
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,244
|$1,001
|$739
|$463
|$168
|$3,615
|Depreciation
|$5,171
|$2,012
|$1,771
|$1,570
|$1,410
|$11,935
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,976
|$9,728
|$8,086
|$7,591
|$9,765
|$47,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,802
|Maintenance
|$608
|$2,627
|$1,318
|$1,085
|$3,405
|$9,043
|Repairs
|$409
|$596
|$699
|$815
|$951
|$3,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,238
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,210
|$974
|$719
|$450
|$163
|$3,516
|Depreciation
|$5,031
|$1,958
|$1,723
|$1,527
|$1,371
|$11,610
|Fuel
|$2,062
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,321
|$10,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,650
|$9,464
|$7,866
|$7,385
|$9,499
|$45,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$425
|$1,837
|$922
|$759
|$2,381
|$6,324
|Repairs
|$286
|$417
|$489
|$570
|$665
|$2,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,030
|Financing
|$846
|$681
|$503
|$315
|$114
|$2,459
|Depreciation
|$3,518
|$1,369
|$1,205
|$1,068
|$959
|$8,119
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,147
|$6,618
|$5,501
|$5,164
|$6,643
|$32,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,463
|Maintenance
|$468
|$2,021
|$1,014
|$835
|$2,619
|$6,956
|Repairs
|$315
|$459
|$538
|$627
|$732
|$2,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,133
|Financing
|$931
|$749
|$553
|$347
|$125
|$2,705
|Depreciation
|$3,870
|$1,506
|$1,326
|$1,175
|$1,055
|$8,931
|Fuel
|$1,586
|$1,635
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,785
|$8,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,962
|$7,280
|$6,051
|$5,680
|$7,307
|$35,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,436
|Maintenance
|$570
|$2,462
|$1,235
|$1,017
|$3,191
|$8,474
|Repairs
|$383
|$559
|$655
|$764
|$891
|$3,252
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,160
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,134
|$913
|$674
|$422
|$153
|$3,295
|Depreciation
|$4,714
|$1,834
|$1,615
|$1,431
|$1,285
|$10,879
|Fuel
|$1,932
|$1,991
|$2,050
|$2,112
|$2,175
|$10,260
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,917
|$8,868
|$7,371
|$6,920
|$8,902
|$42,978
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Juke
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Juke in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Nissan Juke info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019