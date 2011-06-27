Used 2016 Nissan Juke SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,300
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Black Stinger Edition by Color Studioyes
Interior Illumination Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Yellow Stinger Edition by Color Studioyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Armrestyes
Illuminated Stainless Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,300
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,300
17" Gunmetal Wheelsyes
Premium Paintyes
Stainless Exhaust Finisheryes
17" Black Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Maximum cargo capacity35.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3001 lbs.
Gross weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees
Maximum payload967 lbs.
Angle of departure28.4 degrees
Length162.4 in.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height61.8 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Pearl White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Cosmic Blue
  • Solar Yellow
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black Premium Cloth with Yellow Accents and Stitching, premium cloth
  • Black/Red, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,300
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
