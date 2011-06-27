  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan Juke NISMO RS Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
Great looking vehicle but lots of cabin noise

NoPigtails, 08/04/2016
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I test drove a couple of Jukes and really liked them. However they seemed to have a lot of road noise. This was the only reason I did not buy one. I would also like for the "pigtail" on top to go away. I think the "pigtails" on the top of vehicles looks dorky.

