Used 2016 Nissan Juke Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Juke Hatchback
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,418*
Total Cash Price
$17,195
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,418*
Total Cash Price
$17,195
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,142*
Total Cash Price
$14,893
NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,280*
Total Cash Price
$14,081
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,764*
Total Cash Price
$19,090
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,626*
Total Cash Price
$19,902
SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,384*
Total Cash Price
$19,361
NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,142*
Total Cash Price
$14,893
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,038*
Total Cash Price
$13,539
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,591*
Total Cash Price
$18,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$2,233
|$1,146
|$942
|$878
|$2,823
|$8,021
|Repairs
|$521
|$606
|$706
|$824
|$963
|$3,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$955
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,163
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$550
|$344
|$124
|$2,687
|Depreciation
|$4,114
|$1,565
|$1,377
|$1,219
|$1,095
|$9,369
|Fuel
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,994
|$9,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,488
|$6,937
|$6,537
|$6,313
|$8,143
|$39,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$2,233
|$1,146
|$942
|$878
|$2,823
|$8,021
|Repairs
|$521
|$606
|$706
|$824
|$963
|$3,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$955
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,163
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$550
|$344
|$124
|$2,687
|Depreciation
|$4,114
|$1,565
|$1,377
|$1,219
|$1,095
|$9,369
|Fuel
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,994
|$9,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,488
|$6,937
|$6,537
|$6,313
|$8,143
|$39,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,463
|Maintenance
|$1,934
|$992
|$816
|$760
|$2,445
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$451
|$525
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$827
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,008
|Financing
|$801
|$645
|$476
|$298
|$108
|$2,328
|Depreciation
|$3,563
|$1,355
|$1,192
|$1,056
|$948
|$8,115
|Fuel
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,676
|$1,727
|$8,147
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,951
|$6,008
|$5,662
|$5,468
|$7,053
|$34,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$1,828
|$938
|$772
|$719
|$2,312
|$6,569
|Repairs
|$426
|$496
|$578
|$675
|$788
|$2,964
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$953
|Financing
|$757
|$609
|$450
|$282
|$102
|$2,201
|Depreciation
|$3,369
|$1,281
|$1,127
|$998
|$896
|$7,672
|Fuel
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$1,539
|$1,585
|$1,633
|$7,702
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,408
|$5,680
|$5,353
|$5,170
|$6,668
|$32,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$2,479
|$1,272
|$1,046
|$974
|$3,134
|$8,906
|Repairs
|$578
|$673
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$4,018
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,060
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,292
|Financing
|$1,026
|$826
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,984
|Depreciation
|$4,567
|$1,737
|$1,528
|$1,354
|$1,215
|$10,402
|Fuel
|$1,967
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$2,214
|$10,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,755
|$7,701
|$7,257
|$7,009
|$9,041
|$43,764
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|Maintenance
|$2,584
|$1,326
|$1,091
|$1,016
|$3,268
|$9,285
|Repairs
|$603
|$701
|$817
|$954
|$1,114
|$4,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,070
|$861
|$637
|$398
|$144
|$3,111
|Depreciation
|$4,761
|$1,811
|$1,593
|$1,411
|$1,267
|$10,844
|Fuel
|$2,051
|$2,112
|$2,176
|$2,240
|$2,308
|$10,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,298
|$8,029
|$7,566
|$7,307
|$9,426
|$45,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,802
|Maintenance
|$2,514
|$1,290
|$1,061
|$988
|$3,179
|$9,032
|Repairs
|$586
|$682
|$795
|$928
|$1,084
|$4,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,310
|Financing
|$1,041
|$838
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,026
|Depreciation
|$4,632
|$1,762
|$1,550
|$1,373
|$1,233
|$10,549
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,116
|$2,179
|$2,245
|$10,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,936
|$7,811
|$7,360
|$7,109
|$9,169
|$44,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,463
|Maintenance
|$1,934
|$992
|$816
|$760
|$2,445
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$451
|$525
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$827
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,008
|Financing
|$801
|$645
|$476
|$298
|$108
|$2,328
|Depreciation
|$3,563
|$1,355
|$1,192
|$1,056
|$948
|$8,115
|Fuel
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,676
|$1,727
|$8,147
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,951
|$6,008
|$5,662
|$5,468
|$7,053
|$34,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$1,758
|$902
|$742
|$691
|$2,223
|$6,316
|Repairs
|$410
|$477
|$556
|$649
|$758
|$2,850
|Taxes & Fees
|$752
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$916
|Financing
|$728
|$586
|$433
|$271
|$98
|$2,116
|Depreciation
|$3,239
|$1,232
|$1,084
|$960
|$862
|$7,377
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,046
|$5,462
|$5,147
|$4,971
|$6,412
|$31,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,436
|Maintenance
|$2,356
|$1,209
|$994
|$926
|$2,979
|$8,463
|Repairs
|$549
|$639
|$745
|$870
|$1,016
|$3,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,227
|Financing
|$976
|$785
|$580
|$363
|$131
|$2,835
|Depreciation
|$4,340
|$1,651
|$1,453
|$1,286
|$1,155
|$9,885
|Fuel
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,042
|$2,104
|$9,924
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,122
|$7,319
|$6,897
|$6,661
|$8,592
|$41,591
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Juke
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Juke in Virginia is:not available
