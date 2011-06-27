Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Starting MSRP
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$26,940
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Interior Illumination Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,940
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Armrestyes
$26,940
Armrestyes
Illuminated Stainless Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$26,940
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,940
17" Gunmetal Wheelsyes
Rear Roof Spoileryes
Stainless Exhaust Finisheryes
17" Black Wheelsyes
Premium Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Maximum cargo capacity35.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3209 lbs.
Gross weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees
Maximum payload958 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length162.4 in.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height61.8 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$26,940
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Red Alert
  • Solar Yellow
  • Cosmic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,940
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,940
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,940
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
