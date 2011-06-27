Used 2015 Nissan Juke Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Juke NISMO RS
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,940*
Total Cash Price
$15,574
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,029*
Total Cash Price
$20,812
Juke Hatchback
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,495*
Total Cash Price
$17,981
NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,495*
Total Cash Price
$17,981
NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,980*
Total Cash Price
$14,724
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,069*
Total Cash Price
$19,963
SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,673*
Total Cash Price
$14,158
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,722*
Total Cash Price
$20,246
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,940*
Total Cash Price
$15,574
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,782*
Total Cash Price
$18,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke NISMO RS NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$912
|$938
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,002
|$850
|$771
|$2,215
|$1,481
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$579
|$670
|$783
|$914
|$1,068
|$4,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,043
|Financing
|$837
|$674
|$498
|$312
|$112
|$2,434
|Depreciation
|$3,917
|$1,464
|$1,288
|$1,142
|$1,025
|$8,836
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$1,746
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,733
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,701
|$6,282
|$6,043
|$7,365
|$6,549
|$35,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke NISMO RS NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,219
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$1,339
|$1,136
|$1,030
|$2,961
|$1,979
|$8,445
|Repairs
|$773
|$895
|$1,047
|$1,222
|$1,427
|$5,364
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,119
|$901
|$666
|$417
|$150
|$3,253
|Depreciation
|$5,235
|$1,957
|$1,721
|$1,526
|$1,370
|$11,809
|Fuel
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$11,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,964
|$8,395
|$8,076
|$9,842
|$8,752
|$48,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$5,265
|Maintenance
|$1,157
|$982
|$890
|$2,558
|$1,709
|$7,296
|Repairs
|$668
|$773
|$904
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,634
|Taxes & Fees
|$996
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,204
|Financing
|$966
|$779
|$575
|$361
|$130
|$2,811
|Depreciation
|$4,522
|$1,690
|$1,487
|$1,318
|$1,184
|$10,202
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,200
|$7,253
|$6,977
|$8,503
|$7,562
|$41,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$5,265
|Maintenance
|$1,157
|$982
|$890
|$2,558
|$1,709
|$7,296
|Repairs
|$668
|$773
|$904
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,634
|Taxes & Fees
|$996
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,204
|Financing
|$966
|$779
|$575
|$361
|$130
|$2,811
|Depreciation
|$4,522
|$1,690
|$1,487
|$1,318
|$1,184
|$10,202
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,200
|$7,253
|$6,977
|$8,503
|$7,562
|$41,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$836
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$4,312
|Maintenance
|$947
|$804
|$729
|$2,095
|$1,400
|$5,975
|Repairs
|$547
|$633
|$740
|$864
|$1,010
|$3,795
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$986
|Financing
|$791
|$638
|$471
|$295
|$106
|$2,302
|Depreciation
|$3,703
|$1,384
|$1,218
|$1,080
|$969
|$8,354
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,172
|$5,939
|$5,714
|$6,963
|$6,192
|$33,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$1,285
|$1,090
|$988
|$2,840
|$1,898
|$8,100
|Repairs
|$742
|$859
|$1,004
|$1,172
|$1,369
|$5,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,073
|$864
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$5,021
|$1,877
|$1,651
|$1,464
|$1,314
|$11,327
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,435
|$8,053
|$7,747
|$9,440
|$8,395
|$46,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$911
|$773
|$701
|$2,014
|$1,346
|$5,745
|Repairs
|$526
|$609
|$712
|$831
|$971
|$3,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$784
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$948
|Financing
|$761
|$613
|$453
|$284
|$102
|$2,213
|Depreciation
|$3,561
|$1,331
|$1,171
|$1,038
|$932
|$8,033
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,819
|$5,711
|$5,494
|$6,695
|$5,954
|$32,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$5,929
|Maintenance
|$1,303
|$1,105
|$1,002
|$2,880
|$1,925
|$8,215
|Repairs
|$752
|$871
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$1,389
|$5,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,356
|Financing
|$1,088
|$877
|$648
|$406
|$146
|$3,165
|Depreciation
|$5,092
|$1,903
|$1,675
|$1,484
|$1,333
|$11,487
|Fuel
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,269
|$2,337
|$2,407
|$11,353
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,611
|$8,167
|$7,856
|$9,574
|$8,514
|$46,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$912
|$938
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,002
|$850
|$771
|$2,215
|$1,481
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$579
|$670
|$783
|$914
|$1,068
|$4,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,043
|Financing
|$837
|$674
|$498
|$312
|$112
|$2,434
|Depreciation
|$3,917
|$1,464
|$1,288
|$1,142
|$1,025
|$8,836
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$1,746
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,733
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,701
|$6,282
|$6,043
|$7,365
|$6,549
|$35,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,077
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,556
|Maintenance
|$1,221
|$1,036
|$939
|$2,699
|$1,804
|$7,698
|Repairs
|$705
|$816
|$954
|$1,114
|$1,301
|$4,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,051
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,270
|Financing
|$1,020
|$821
|$607
|$381
|$137
|$2,965
|Depreciation
|$4,772
|$1,784
|$1,569
|$1,391
|$1,249
|$10,764
|Fuel
|$2,003
|$2,064
|$2,127
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$10,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,817
|$7,653
|$7,362
|$8,971
|$7,978
|$43,782
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Juke
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Juke in Virginia is:not available
