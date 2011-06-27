  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan Juke NISMO RS Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Navigation Packageyes
Interior Illumination Packageyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
NISMO Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Center Armrestyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity35.9 cu.ft.
Length163.8 in.
Curb weight2884 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height61.8 in.
EPA interior volume97.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
  • Sapphire Black
  • Pearl White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • NISMO, leather/suede
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Painted steel spare wheelyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
