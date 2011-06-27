Used 2014 Nissan Juke NISMO Consumer Reviews

I nicknamed it "The Ugly Duckling" because my first instinct was to NOT buy it. However, my husband and son fell in love with it and I agreed because it's a Nissan (this is our 5th Nissan) and a manual (I hate automatic cars). My husband drove it exclusively for the first month until I tried it out. I refuse to give it back! I've been driving for more than 40 years and this car is the BEST I've ever driven. It has incredible power, amazing maneuverability, and is good on gas. There are NO blind spots. Really grabs the road.

Ms Lawrence , 12/29/2016 NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

3 of 18 people found this review helpful

They suck you in to buy it because of the look and color options, but in reality it is the most unsafe, unreliable money pit vehicle I've ever owned! The entire vehicle is like a cheap combination of plastic and thin, thin metal. I had to replace the tires before I even had 15000 miles on it just so I could pass state inspection. The windows are so cheap that when I got a very small rock chip, I parked it in the garage so that the next day my insurance could fill it so it didn't spider, but the next day when I opened the garage I was shocked at how it had completely spidered over the entire windshield, and it was only 30 degrees outside and my "Joke" was parked in the garage, so needless to say I had to get a new windshield! The gas mileage is so bad, I can fill up and never even get more than 260 miles on a tank of gas. The list goes on by a lot, but I'm just trying to warn others not to get sucked into buying this vehicle because of the color options!! Just beware!