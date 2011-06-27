Used 2014 Nissan Juke Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Juke Hatchback
NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,283*
Total Cash Price
$12,356
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,283*
Total Cash Price
$12,356
S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,560*
Total Cash Price
$10,702
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,893*
Total Cash Price
$10,118
SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,173*
Total Cash Price
$13,718
SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,840*
Total Cash Price
$14,302
NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,728*
Total Cash Price
$13,912
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,782*
Total Cash Price
$9,729
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,560*
Total Cash Price
$10,702
NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,228*
Total Cash Price
$13,037
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,116*
Total Cash Price
$10,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$908
|$841
|$2,456
|$681
|$1,775
|$6,661
|Repairs
|$596
|$688
|$805
|$940
|$1,097
|$4,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$704
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$912
|Financing
|$664
|$535
|$395
|$248
|$90
|$1,932
|Depreciation
|$2,981
|$1,176
|$1,035
|$917
|$823
|$6,932
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,625
|$6,148
|$7,685
|$5,867
|$6,958
|$35,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$908
|$841
|$2,456
|$681
|$1,775
|$6,661
|Repairs
|$596
|$688
|$805
|$940
|$1,097
|$4,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$704
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$912
|Financing
|$664
|$535
|$395
|$248
|$90
|$1,932
|Depreciation
|$2,981
|$1,176
|$1,035
|$917
|$823
|$6,932
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,625
|$6,148
|$7,685
|$5,867
|$6,958
|$35,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,327
|Maintenance
|$787
|$728
|$2,127
|$590
|$1,538
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$516
|$596
|$697
|$814
|$950
|$3,574
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$790
|Financing
|$575
|$463
|$342
|$215
|$78
|$1,673
|Depreciation
|$2,582
|$1,019
|$897
|$794
|$713
|$6,004
|Fuel
|$1,586
|$1,635
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,785
|$8,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,470
|$5,325
|$6,656
|$5,082
|$6,027
|$30,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$744
|$688
|$2,011
|$557
|$1,454
|$5,455
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$659
|$770
|$899
|$3,379
|Taxes & Fees
|$576
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$747
|Financing
|$544
|$438
|$323
|$203
|$74
|$1,582
|Depreciation
|$2,441
|$963
|$848
|$751
|$674
|$5,676
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,063
|$5,035
|$6,293
|$4,805
|$5,698
|$28,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,547
|Maintenance
|$1,008
|$933
|$2,727
|$756
|$1,971
|$7,395
|Repairs
|$661
|$764
|$894
|$1,043
|$1,218
|$4,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$781
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,012
|Financing
|$737
|$594
|$439
|$275
|$100
|$2,145
|Depreciation
|$3,309
|$1,306
|$1,149
|$1,018
|$914
|$7,696
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,575
|$6,826
|$8,532
|$6,514
|$7,725
|$39,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$973
|$2,843
|$788
|$2,055
|$7,710
|Repairs
|$689
|$797
|$932
|$1,088
|$1,270
|$4,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$814
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,055
|Financing
|$769
|$619
|$457
|$287
|$104
|$2,236
|Depreciation
|$3,450
|$1,361
|$1,198
|$1,061
|$953
|$8,023
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,983
|$7,116
|$8,895
|$6,791
|$8,054
|$40,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,626
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$947
|$2,766
|$766
|$1,999
|$7,500
|Repairs
|$671
|$775
|$907
|$1,058
|$1,236
|$4,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,027
|Financing
|$748
|$602
|$445
|$279
|$102
|$2,175
|Depreciation
|$3,356
|$1,324
|$1,165
|$1,032
|$927
|$7,805
|Fuel
|$2,062
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,321
|$10,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,711
|$6,923
|$8,653
|$6,607
|$7,835
|$39,728
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$715
|$662
|$1,934
|$536
|$1,398
|$5,245
|Repairs
|$469
|$542
|$634
|$740
|$864
|$3,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$554
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$718
|Financing
|$523
|$421
|$311
|$195
|$71
|$1,521
|Depreciation
|$2,347
|$926
|$815
|$722
|$648
|$5,458
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,791
|$4,841
|$6,051
|$4,620
|$5,479
|$27,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,327
|Maintenance
|$787
|$728
|$2,127
|$590
|$1,538
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$516
|$596
|$697
|$814
|$950
|$3,574
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$790
|Financing
|$575
|$463
|$342
|$215
|$78
|$1,673
|Depreciation
|$2,582
|$1,019
|$897
|$794
|$713
|$6,004
|Fuel
|$1,586
|$1,635
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,785
|$8,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,470
|$5,325
|$6,656
|$5,082
|$6,027
|$30,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,272
|Maintenance
|$958
|$887
|$2,592
|$718
|$1,873
|$7,028
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$850
|$992
|$1,158
|$4,354
|Taxes & Fees
|$742
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$962
|Financing
|$701
|$564
|$417
|$261
|$95
|$2,038
|Depreciation
|$3,145
|$1,241
|$1,092
|$967
|$868
|$7,314
|Fuel
|$1,932
|$1,991
|$2,050
|$2,112
|$2,175
|$10,260
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,100
|$6,487
|$8,108
|$6,191
|$7,342
|$37,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Juke Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$4,406
|Maintenance
|$801
|$741
|$2,166
|$600
|$1,566
|$5,874
|Repairs
|$525
|$607
|$710
|$829
|$968
|$3,639
|Taxes & Fees
|$620
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$804
|Financing
|$586
|$472
|$348
|$218
|$80
|$1,704
|Depreciation
|$2,629
|$1,037
|$913
|$809
|$726
|$6,113
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,606
|$5,422
|$6,777
|$5,174
|$6,136
|$31,116
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Juke
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Juke in Virginia is:not available
