Used 2013 Nissan Juke NISMO Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.0/354.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Interior Illumination Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
NISMO Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Center Armrestyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
suede/clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity35.9 cu.ft.
Length163.8 in.
Curb weight3168 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height61.8 in.
EPA interior volume97.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Sapphire Black
Interior Colors
  • NISMO, suede/cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Painted steel spare wheelyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
