Used 2013 Nissan Juke NISMO Consumer Reviews
Awesome car, but don't expect Nissan to have parts
The car is amazing. While the interior is lacking in some specifics (back seats aren't faux suede like the front seats, interior lighting is almost non-existent, storage lacking for front seats) the exterior aesthetics are awesome. LED DRLs, though they turn off when the headlamps are turned on, skirting to make it look lower, 18" alloy rims specific to the Nismo and a reimagined spoiler. The drive is amazing in a 6 speed MT and the car handles wonderfully on mountain roads. The only real downside is that Nissan cosmetic parts are backordered for upwards of 5 months on these puppies, and Nissan doesn't seem to assist their customers when it's brought to their attention.
Chose Juke over BMW Mini Cooper Clubman
This is a small performance car, with features of a SUV/crossover. Don't expect big-car comfort & storage. When searching for a small economical car as an alternate to my GMC Sierra 1500, I narrowed my search to the Juke, Toyota Prius, and the BMW MINI Clubman. I wanted fuel economy, AWD, style and performance. I knew I would be sacrificing space. All three cars had great reviews. The Clubman and the Juke were most similar, with the Clubman being slightly more spacious than the Juke. However, I didnt like the metal track for interchangeable armrest and cup holders. Also, having owned a MINI before, I knew maintenance costs would be higher than the Juke. The Clubman price was about $5k higher than the Juke. The first time I saw the Nismo was on a computer screen at a dealer where I had test driven the JUKE SL. I was really impressed with the trim and the sporty look. I wanted a car that didn't look like everything else on the street, and the Nismo screemed uniqueness. Once the image was in my mind, I couldn't consider another style. The Nismo was hard to find, and the dealers were uneducated about it's availability and release date. Surprisingly I found one high-volume dealer in CT who happened to have two in stock. When I saw the Nismo, I fell in love. The little car was stylish with a bit of sass. The trim gives the appearance of being low-to the ground, with flashy red striping and side mirrors. The interior included wrap-around bucket seats, arm rest with storage, wrapped steering wheel, red trim, and all the technology within easy reach. The Nismo test drive didn't demonstrate much variation from the Juke SL, with the exception of the low-profile performance tire & 18" wheels. Nearly three years later, I still love my Nismo. The responsiveness in handling and the agility make it an ideal car to drive in the city and on the curvy, hilly roads in CT. Shortly after I bought it, I did change the performance tires to all-season & it doesn't feel like performance has been compromised. I typically drive in normal mode, but when I need to pass, or just want an adrenaline boost, I switch to sport and manual shift. Juke Nismo's reliability and safety is good for my family. With regular oil changes and maintenance from Nissan certified mechanics, it's never had a mechanical issue. It has a back up camera so I can see anything directly behind the car. The AWD is one of it's best features. We have been dumped on with snow and ice the last several years, and I live at a higher elevation with steep hills and curves through the neighborhood. I grew up in Colorado, so am used to snow & like driving in it. This car has never gotten stuck, or spun out. The AWD and all season tire has made all the difference. Unfortunately I am in a position where I have to let the Nismo go. I've recently accepted a job that provides a company car. I don't need a third car, & the Nismo is the only one with a payment. I initially intended to pass it down to my 15-year old when she's off to college, but that is three years away. It has been thoroughly enjoyful owning the Juke Nismo. If you understand what you are sacrificing in a small car, you will mot be disappointed with this choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
NISMO WINS !!
Have had my NISMO for about 3 years, and Absolutely NO problems with this car. I love it. Gets great gas mileage! The ONLY thing that could be improved is, it is equipped with Summer Sport tires and would be much better with All Season Tires for those who live in snow prone areas; but then a lot of new sport cars are equipped this way. (When it's time to replace them, I'll get all seasons'.) I get many compliments on my NISMO, because it has tons of sporty "personality".... it certainly does NOT look like EVERY other car on the road!! Everybody wants one! Mine is a 6 speed manual. I live up a very steep winding hill. Driving in in "Turbo" is an absolute blast! Great acceleration and grip. Lots of cargo space in the back. Great dealership service. Check one out!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 Juke full of sludge/metal in oil pan
Took 2013 Juke, purchased new, with 42,000 miles to Courtesy Nissan in Richardson, TX in September 2015 because the engine light came on and experienced diminished performance. The dealership examined the car and reported the oil pan was full of sludge and metal. Upon initial findings the dealership claimed the factory warranty and extended warranty were in effect. Later the dealership wanted a signed statement that I would cover costs of the engine tear down ($3,000 ) if further examination determined that a factory defect not was the cause of the sludge build up. I would then need to replace the engine at a cost of $12,000 plus. The dealership did not report of an sludge or metal when I had the oil changed 5 months earlier. The car has been maintained with regular oil changes. No sensor alerted me of a low oil condition until the engine light came on in September. It is disappointing that a 2 year old car with only 42,000 miles doesn't live up to the Nissan reputation. Thought I was purchasing a quality car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Updated review from a couple years ago
I live in suburb of Wash, D.C. Work in downtown D.C., shop in suburban shopping centers. Due to size of car, maneuverability, visibility, I regularly can fit into parking spaces other cars can't(on D.C. streets) and can get in and out of spaces and lanes in suburban lots while others with larger vehicles are backing up and moving forward, over & over, to get out of space, blocking entire lane entire time. Have likely saved hundreds of dollars in parking lot fees in downtown DC. because find parking at the curb for far less(or nothing at all). I now have 37K on odometer. Thus far - have never had to take car in for other than routine maintenance, tires, replace brakes, etc. & a couple recalls. Obviously lucky, but have never owned car that went more than a year without requiring service because something went wrong. Must note quality of basic components is very good(e.g. AC system is excellent). Stock radio was 2d rate, so replaced that. Also, dome light only in front of car- none in middle or back of ceiling so added one myself(battery powered, motion detector). Otherwise, back seat, in charcoal, too dark to reflect light when putting things in, getting them out. Nissan should add some color to interior, via subtle striping, decals, whatever. The black plastic & charcoal seating present little variety and gets boring quick. The only major criticism is dash light - it is a push button with something like 8 settings. 1st is bright, too bright at night., 2d setting dims a lot & 3-8 dim even more.. But turn on headlights in grayish weather, daylight, and 2d setting on too dim to illuminate dash(speedometer, tach, etc). Its nuts, because so easy to install better adjustments. Should have a dial. One is stuck with having to switch to 1st setting in gray weather, by pushing button 8 times or so to cycle thru settings, and then at night pushing that to dimmer setting, because dash too bright.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Juke
Related Used 2013 Nissan Juke NISMO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner