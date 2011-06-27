Used 2013 Nissan Juke Consumer Reviews
So much fun
I have liked the look of the Juke since I first saw it in 2011. Have had mine now for almost 2 months. I average 29.2 mpg in economy mode, which blows my jeep out the water. Sport mode is addictive. The ride is comfortable, I love all the bells and whistles. It handles well, responds to steering and foot pedals quickly. It is fun to drive, the reaction of a sports car with the safety of an SUV. There is not a lot of cargo room, but enough for a trip to the grocery store. Drop the seats down and lots of room.
Awesome car, but don't expect Nissan to have parts
The car is amazing. While the interior is lacking in some specifics (back seats aren't faux suede like the front seats, interior lighting is almost non-existent, storage lacking for front seats) the exterior aesthetics are awesome. LED DRLs, though they turn off when the headlamps are turned on, skirting to make it look lower, 18" alloy rims specific to the Nismo and a reimagined spoiler. The drive is amazing in a 6 speed MT and the car handles wonderfully on mountain roads. The only real downside is that Nissan cosmetic parts are backordered for upwards of 5 months on these puppies, and Nissan doesn't seem to assist their customers when it's brought to their attention.
Fun with Compromises
I love my Juke. I was looking for a unique, sporty, AWD for my new car and found all that and more in my new Juke. We already have a minivan, so the small spaces of the Juke are not an issue. Fun, responsive, eye catching. Most of the controls are intuitive and the "manual" CVT option actually works pretty well, giving the driver real control over the power. It has been a reliable, fun and enjoyable car.
Chose Juke over BMW Mini Cooper Clubman
This is a small performance car, with features of a SUV/crossover. Don't expect big-car comfort & storage. When searching for a small economical car as an alternate to my GMC Sierra 1500, I narrowed my search to the Juke, Toyota Prius, and the BMW MINI Clubman. I wanted fuel economy, AWD, style and performance. I knew I would be sacrificing space. All three cars had great reviews. The Clubman and the Juke were most similar, with the Clubman being slightly more spacious than the Juke. However, I didnt like the metal track for interchangeable armrest and cup holders. Also, having owned a MINI before, I knew maintenance costs would be higher than the Juke. The Clubman price was about $5k higher than the Juke. The first time I saw the Nismo was on a computer screen at a dealer where I had test driven the JUKE SL. I was really impressed with the trim and the sporty look. I wanted a car that didn't look like everything else on the street, and the Nismo screemed uniqueness. Once the image was in my mind, I couldn't consider another style. The Nismo was hard to find, and the dealers were uneducated about it's availability and release date. Surprisingly I found one high-volume dealer in CT who happened to have two in stock. When I saw the Nismo, I fell in love. The little car was stylish with a bit of sass. The trim gives the appearance of being low-to the ground, with flashy red striping and side mirrors. The interior included wrap-around bucket seats, arm rest with storage, wrapped steering wheel, red trim, and all the technology within easy reach. The Nismo test drive didn't demonstrate much variation from the Juke SL, with the exception of the low-profile performance tire & 18" wheels. Nearly three years later, I still love my Nismo. The responsiveness in handling and the agility make it an ideal car to drive in the city and on the curvy, hilly roads in CT. Shortly after I bought it, I did change the performance tires to all-season & it doesn't feel like performance has been compromised. I typically drive in normal mode, but when I need to pass, or just want an adrenaline boost, I switch to sport and manual shift. Juke Nismo's reliability and safety is good for my family. With regular oil changes and maintenance from Nissan certified mechanics, it's never had a mechanical issue. It has a back up camera so I can see anything directly behind the car. The AWD is one of it's best features. We have been dumped on with snow and ice the last several years, and I live at a higher elevation with steep hills and curves through the neighborhood. I grew up in Colorado, so am used to snow & like driving in it. This car has never gotten stuck, or spun out. The AWD and all season tire has made all the difference. Unfortunately I am in a position where I have to let the Nismo go. I've recently accepted a job that provides a company car. I don't need a third car, & the Nismo is the only one with a payment. I initially intended to pass it down to my 15-year old when she's off to college, but that is three years away. It has been thoroughly enjoyful owning the Juke Nismo. If you understand what you are sacrificing in a small car, you will mot be disappointed with this choice.
NISMO WINS !!
Have had my NISMO for about 3 years, and Absolutely NO problems with this car. I love it. Gets great gas mileage! The ONLY thing that could be improved is, it is equipped with Summer Sport tires and would be much better with All Season Tires for those who live in snow prone areas; but then a lot of new sport cars are equipped this way. (When it's time to replace them, I'll get all seasons'.) I get many compliments on my NISMO, because it has tons of sporty "personality".... it certainly does NOT look like EVERY other car on the road!! Everybody wants one! Mine is a 6 speed manual. I live up a very steep winding hill. Driving in in "Turbo" is an absolute blast! Great acceleration and grip. Lots of cargo space in the back. Great dealership service. Check one out!!
