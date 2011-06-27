  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Juke
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Juke
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Juke
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,080
See Juke Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.0/354.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,080
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Interior Illumination Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,080
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Carpeted Floor Mats And Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,080
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.4 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,080
17" Gunmetal Wheelyes
17" Black Wheelyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Finisheryes
Rear Roof Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity35.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3210 lbs.
Gross weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length162.4 in.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height61.8 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • White Pearl
  • Sapphire Black
  • Electric Blue
  • Graphite Blue
  • Gun Metallic
  • Metallic Bronze
  • Chrome Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,080
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Painted steel spare wheelyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Juke Inventory

Related Used 2012 Nissan Juke SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles