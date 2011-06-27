2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$210,740
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.0/429.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|481 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted GT-R Floor Mats and First Aid Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.6 in.
|leather/suede
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|26.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.0 in.
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Special Paint - Super Silver
|yes
|Special Paint - Pearl White
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3867 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4727 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|87.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|860 lbs.
|Wheel base
|109.4 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|285/35R Z tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
