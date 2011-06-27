  1. Home
2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO Specs & Features

More about the 2021 GT-R
Overview
Starting MSRP
$210,740
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque481 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted GT-R Floor Mats and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room26.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Special Paint - Super Silveryes
Special Paint - Pearl Whiteyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length184.6 in.
Curb weight3867 lbs.
Gross weight4727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume87.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Solid Red
  • Jet Black Pearl
  • Super Silver QuadCoat
Interior Colors
  • NISMO, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
285/35R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
