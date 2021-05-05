  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan GT-R
  4. 2021 Nissan GT-R
  5. 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO

2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO

MSRP range: $210,740
2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO Coupe Exterior
+27
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan GT-R®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
MSRP$212,535
Edmunds suggests you pay$201,062
Start Price Checker
Build & PriceAd
NissanUSA.com
Other years
Nissan GT-R for Sale
2021 Nissan GT-R Review
  • Twin-turbo V6 delivers explosive acceleration
  • Easy to drive for maximum performance
  • Ride is surprisingly comfortable
  • Lurchy and noisy powertrain, especially at low speeds
  • Dated infotainment system graphics
  • Price has risen significantly over the years
  • The Track trim level is no longer offered
  • A new color, Bayside Blue, is now available
  • Part of the first GT-R generation introduced for 2009
by the Edmunds Experts
04/27/2020
What is the GT-R?

The Nissan GT-R is a four-seat sport coupe that's received numerous updates since its 2009 debut. For 2021, there is a very limited edition GT-R50 model that celebrates the GT-R's half-century in production. The GT-R50 takes the top-of-the-line GT-R Nismo and puts its styling into the hands of the famed Turin-based Italdesign firm. Good luck getting your hands on one, though, since not more than 50 will be produced and the price starts at $1.1 million.

We were hoping to be able to share the news that the "regular" GT-R was going to receive a much-needed redesign for 2021, but Nissan is being very tight-lipped. We have reports that Nissan intends to keep the GT-R in production, which is good news. The prospect of a possible redesign makes it difficult to recommend buying a 2020 GT-R, so keep checking back for up-to-date information.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Nissan GT-R has gone a dozen years without a full redesign, yet it remains an impressive sports coupe. It returns very strong performance for a relatively accessible price and is notable for how easy it is to drive. It allows less experienced drivers to get around a racetrack at speeds that would normally be out of reach thanks to clever electronics that maximize traction. On the downside, all of that tech tends to take the driver out of the equation, making it feel more like a video game than a true sports car.

Save as much as $11,473 with Edmunds

2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
As Shown 2021 GT-R Premium
2021 GT-R®
See All Trims
NissanUSA.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all GT-R lease offers
2021 Nissan GT-R price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan GT-R.

Be the first to write a review

2021 Nissan GT-R video

Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]

Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Nissan GT-R, but since the 2021 Nissan GT-R is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$210,740
MPG & Fuel
16 City / 22 Hwy / 18 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.5 gal. capacity
Seating
4 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed automated manual
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 600 hp @ 6800 rpm
Torque: 481 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 184.6 in. / Height: 53.9 in. / Width: 74.6 in.
Curb Weight: 3867 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 8.8 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHigh
Get started
Ad
Build Your GT-R®

FAQ

Is the Nissan GT-R a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 GT-R both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan GT-R fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GT-R gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GT-R has 8.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan GT-R. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Nissan GT-R?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan GT-R:

  • The Track trim level is no longer offered
  • A new color, Bayside Blue, is now available
  • Part of the first GT-R generation introduced for 2009
Learn more

Is the Nissan GT-R reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan GT-R is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GT-R. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GT-R's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Nissan GT-R a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan GT-R is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 GT-R is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan GT-R?

The least-expensive 2021 Nissan GT-R is the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $210,740.

Other versions include:

  • NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $210,740
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan GT-R?

If you're interested in the Nissan GT-R, the next question is, which GT-R model is right for you? GT-R variants include NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM). For a full list of GT-R models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Nissan GT-R

2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO Overview

The 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO is offered in the following styles: NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM).

What do people think of the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 GT-R NISMO.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 GT-R NISMO featuring deep dives into trim levels including NISMO, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO?

2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)

The 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $212,535. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) is trending $11,473 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $11,473 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $201,062.

The average savings for the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) is 5.4% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMOS are available in my area?

2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] GT-R NISMO for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT-R NISMO you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,521.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO and all available trim types: NISMO. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

Related 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other vehicles