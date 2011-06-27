2020 Nissan GT-R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GT-R Coupe
Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$114,856*
Total Cash Price
$147,247
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$145,867*
Total Cash Price
$187,004
NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$145,867*
Total Cash Price
$187,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GT-R Coupe Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,535
|$1,589
|$1,644
|$1,702
|$1,761
|$8,231
|Maintenance
|$414
|$1,782
|$774
|$5,147
|$1,031
|$9,148
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$592
|$1,419
|$2,075
|$4,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,916
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$6,080
|Financing
|$7,919
|$6,368
|$4,715
|$2,949
|$1,067
|$23,018
|Depreciation
|$29,917
|$6,239
|$5,090
|$5,715
|$4,992
|$51,953
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,025
|$18,413
|$15,322
|$19,513
|$13,583
|$114,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GT-R Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,949
|$2,018
|$2,088
|$2,162
|$2,236
|$10,453
|Maintenance
|$526
|$2,263
|$983
|$6,537
|$1,309
|$11,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$752
|$1,802
|$2,635
|$5,189
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,513
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$7,722
|Financing
|$10,057
|$8,087
|$5,988
|$3,745
|$1,355
|$29,233
|Depreciation
|$37,995
|$7,924
|$6,464
|$7,258
|$6,340
|$65,980
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$60,992
|$23,385
|$19,459
|$24,782
|$17,250
|$145,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GT-R Coupe NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,949
|$2,018
|$2,088
|$2,162
|$2,236
|$10,453
|Maintenance
|$526
|$2,263
|$983
|$6,537
|$1,309
|$11,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$752
|$1,802
|$2,635
|$5,189
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,513
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$7,722
|Financing
|$10,057
|$8,087
|$5,988
|$3,745
|$1,355
|$29,233
|Depreciation
|$37,995
|$7,924
|$6,464
|$7,258
|$6,340
|$65,980
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$60,992
|$23,385
|$19,459
|$24,782
|$17,250
|$145,867
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 GT-R
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan GT-R in Virginia is:not available
Legal
