2019 Nissan GT-R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GT-R Coupe
Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$96,551*
Total Cash Price
$119,965
NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$122,620*
Total Cash Price
$152,356
Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$122,620*
Total Cash Price
$152,356
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$106,206*
Total Cash Price
$131,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GT-R Coupe Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,535
|$1,589
|$1,644
|$1,702
|$1,761
|$8,231
|Maintenance
|$414
|$1,782
|$774
|$5,147
|$1,031
|$9,148
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$592
|$1,419
|$2,075
|$4,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,829
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,993
|Financing
|$6,452
|$5,188
|$3,841
|$2,403
|$869
|$18,753
|Depreciation
|$19,846
|$5,422
|$4,430
|$4,964
|$4,338
|$39,000
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,400
|$16,416
|$13,788
|$18,216
|$12,731
|$96,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GT-R Coupe NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,949
|$2,018
|$2,088
|$2,162
|$2,236
|$10,453
|Maintenance
|$526
|$2,263
|$983
|$6,537
|$1,309
|$11,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$752
|$1,802
|$2,635
|$5,189
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,133
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,341
|Financing
|$8,194
|$6,589
|$4,878
|$3,052
|$1,104
|$23,816
|Depreciation
|$25,204
|$6,886
|$5,626
|$6,304
|$5,509
|$49,530
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,958
|$20,848
|$17,511
|$23,134
|$16,168
|$122,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GT-R Coupe Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,949
|$2,018
|$2,088
|$2,162
|$2,236
|$10,453
|Maintenance
|$526
|$2,263
|$983
|$6,537
|$1,309
|$11,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$752
|$1,802
|$2,635
|$5,189
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,133
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,341
|Financing
|$8,194
|$6,589
|$4,878
|$3,052
|$1,104
|$23,816
|Depreciation
|$25,204
|$6,886
|$5,626
|$6,304
|$5,509
|$49,530
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,958
|$20,848
|$17,511
|$23,134
|$16,168
|$122,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GT-R Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,689
|$1,748
|$1,808
|$1,872
|$1,937
|$9,054
|Maintenance
|$455
|$1,960
|$851
|$5,662
|$1,134
|$10,063
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$651
|$1,561
|$2,283
|$4,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,312
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$5,492
|Financing
|$7,097
|$5,707
|$4,225
|$2,643
|$956
|$20,628
|Depreciation
|$21,831
|$5,964
|$4,873
|$5,460
|$4,772
|$42,900
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,940
|$18,058
|$15,167
|$20,038
|$14,004
|$106,206
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan GT-R in Virginia is:not available
