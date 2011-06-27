  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan GT-R
  4. Used 2018 Nissan GT-R
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2018 GT-R
More about the 2018 GT-R
Overview
Starting MSRP
$128,490
See GT-R Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$128,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Torque467 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower565 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$128,490
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$128,490
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$128,490
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Carpeted GT-R Floor Mats and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$128,490
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.6 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room26.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Special Paint - Super Silveryes
Special Paint - Blaze Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3915 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume87.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Exterior Colors
  • Solid Red
  • Super Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Blaze Metallic
  • Jet Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Track Edition, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$128,490
285/35R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$128,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$128,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See GT-R Inventory

Related Used 2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles