GT-R Coupe
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$87,734*
Total Cash Price
$98,394
Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$111,422*
Total Cash Price
$124,960
Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$111,422*
Total Cash Price
$124,960
NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$96,507*
Total Cash Price
$108,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GT-R Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,582
|$1,629
|$1,678
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,399
|Maintenance
|$1,703
|$2,838
|$2,825
|$1,188
|$4,219
|$12,773
|Repairs
|$568
|$1,351
|$1,978
|$2,312
|$2,698
|$8,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,160
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$5,324
|Financing
|$5,292
|$4,255
|$3,150
|$1,971
|$713
|$15,381
|Depreciation
|$10,498
|$4,046
|$3,635
|$3,340
|$3,091
|$24,610
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,127
|$16,554
|$15,773
|$13,121
|$15,159
|$87,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GT-R Coupe Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,009
|$2,069
|$2,131
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,667
|Maintenance
|$2,163
|$3,604
|$3,588
|$1,509
|$5,358
|$16,222
|Repairs
|$721
|$1,716
|$2,512
|$2,936
|$3,426
|$11,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,553
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,761
|Financing
|$6,721
|$5,404
|$4,001
|$2,503
|$906
|$19,534
|Depreciation
|$13,332
|$5,138
|$4,616
|$4,242
|$3,926
|$31,255
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,451
|$21,024
|$20,032
|$16,664
|$19,252
|$111,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GT-R Coupe Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,009
|$2,069
|$2,131
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,667
|Maintenance
|$2,163
|$3,604
|$3,588
|$1,509
|$5,358
|$16,222
|Repairs
|$721
|$1,716
|$2,512
|$2,936
|$3,426
|$11,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,553
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,761
|Financing
|$6,721
|$5,404
|$4,001
|$2,503
|$906
|$19,534
|Depreciation
|$13,332
|$5,138
|$4,616
|$4,242
|$3,926
|$31,255
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,451
|$21,024
|$20,032
|$16,664
|$19,252
|$111,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 GT-R Coupe NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,239
|Maintenance
|$1,873
|$3,122
|$3,108
|$1,307
|$4,641
|$14,050
|Repairs
|$625
|$1,486
|$2,176
|$2,543
|$2,968
|$9,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,676
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$5,856
|Financing
|$5,821
|$4,681
|$3,465
|$2,168
|$784
|$16,919
|Depreciation
|$11,548
|$4,451
|$3,999
|$3,674
|$3,400
|$27,071
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,840
|$18,209
|$17,350
|$14,433
|$16,675
|$96,507
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 GT-R
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan GT-R in Virginia is:not available
