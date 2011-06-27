Used 2017 Nissan GT-R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
GT-R NISMO
NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$114,225*
Total Cash Price
$113,510
GT-R Coupe
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$89,941*
Total Cash Price
$89,378
Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$114,225*
Total Cash Price
$113,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GT-R NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,009
|$2,069
|$2,131
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,667
|Maintenance
|$3,569
|$3,542
|$1,487
|$5,197
|$3,128
|$16,923
|Repairs
|$1,688
|$2,451
|$2,866
|$3,346
|$3,907
|$14,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,959
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,167
|Financing
|$6,105
|$4,909
|$3,635
|$2,273
|$822
|$17,743
|Depreciation
|$12,723
|$5,766
|$5,165
|$4,749
|$4,393
|$32,795
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,004
|$21,829
|$18,468
|$21,039
|$17,885
|$114,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GT-R Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,582
|$1,629
|$1,678
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,399
|Maintenance
|$2,810
|$2,789
|$1,171
|$4,092
|$2,463
|$13,325
|Repairs
|$1,329
|$1,930
|$2,257
|$2,635
|$3,076
|$11,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,692
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,856
|Financing
|$4,807
|$3,865
|$2,862
|$1,790
|$647
|$13,971
|Depreciation
|$10,018
|$4,540
|$4,067
|$3,739
|$3,459
|$25,823
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,562
|$17,188
|$14,542
|$16,566
|$14,083
|$89,941
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 GT-R
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan GT-R in Virginia is:not available
