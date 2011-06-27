Used 2016 Nissan GT-R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GT-R Coupe
NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$106,030*
Total Cash Price
$94,954
Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$106,030*
Total Cash Price
$94,954
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$83,488*
Total Cash Price
$74,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GT-R Coupe NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,009
|$2,069
|$2,131
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,667
|Maintenance
|$3,512
|$1,466
|$5,168
|$490
|$3,155
|$13,790
|Repairs
|$2,409
|$2,795
|$3,266
|$3,816
|$4,454
|$16,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,995
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,203
|Financing
|$5,107
|$4,107
|$3,039
|$1,902
|$688
|$14,844
|Depreciation
|$10,229
|$5,660
|$5,074
|$4,665
|$4,317
|$29,944
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,055
|$19,028
|$21,695
|$16,176
|$18,075
|$106,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GT-R Coupe Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,009
|$2,069
|$2,131
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,667
|Maintenance
|$3,512
|$1,466
|$5,168
|$490
|$3,155
|$13,790
|Repairs
|$2,409
|$2,795
|$3,266
|$3,816
|$4,454
|$16,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,995
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,203
|Financing
|$5,107
|$4,107
|$3,039
|$1,902
|$688
|$14,844
|Depreciation
|$10,229
|$5,660
|$5,074
|$4,665
|$4,317
|$29,944
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,055
|$19,028
|$21,695
|$16,176
|$18,075
|$106,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GT-R Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,582
|$1,629
|$1,678
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,399
|Maintenance
|$2,765
|$1,154
|$4,069
|$386
|$2,484
|$10,858
|Repairs
|$1,897
|$2,201
|$2,572
|$3,005
|$3,507
|$13,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,933
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,097
|Financing
|$4,021
|$3,234
|$2,393
|$1,498
|$542
|$11,688
|Depreciation
|$8,054
|$4,457
|$3,995
|$3,673
|$3,399
|$23,578
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,453
|$14,983
|$17,083
|$12,737
|$14,232
|$83,488
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan GT-R in Virginia is:not available
