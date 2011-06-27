Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GT-R NISMO
NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$106,999*
Total Cash Price
$86,846
GT-R Coupe
Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$106,999*
Total Cash Price
$86,846
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,251*
Total Cash Price
$68,383
Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$92,676*
Total Cash Price
$75,221
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GT-R NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,990
|$2,050
|$2,111
|$2,174
|$2,240
|$10,565
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$5,138
|$481
|$2,982
|$5,173
|$15,226
|Repairs
|$2,748
|$3,186
|$3,725
|$4,350
|$5,077
|$19,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,573
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,782
|Financing
|$4,671
|$3,755
|$2,781
|$1,739
|$630
|$13,576
|Depreciation
|$10,276
|$5,349
|$4,798
|$4,416
|$4,083
|$28,922
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,505
|$22,410
|$16,914
|$18,767
|$20,403
|$106,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GT-R Coupe Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,990
|$2,050
|$2,111
|$2,174
|$2,240
|$10,565
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$5,138
|$481
|$2,982
|$5,173
|$15,226
|Repairs
|$2,748
|$3,186
|$3,725
|$4,350
|$5,077
|$19,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,573
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,782
|Financing
|$4,671
|$3,755
|$2,781
|$1,739
|$630
|$13,576
|Depreciation
|$10,276
|$5,349
|$4,798
|$4,416
|$4,083
|$28,922
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,505
|$22,410
|$16,914
|$18,767
|$20,403
|$106,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GT-R Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$8,319
|Maintenance
|$1,143
|$4,046
|$379
|$2,348
|$4,073
|$11,989
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,509
|$2,933
|$3,425
|$3,998
|$15,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,601
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,765
|Financing
|$3,678
|$2,957
|$2,190
|$1,369
|$496
|$10,690
|Depreciation
|$8,091
|$4,212
|$3,778
|$3,477
|$3,215
|$22,773
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,445
|$17,646
|$13,318
|$14,777
|$16,065
|$84,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GT-R Coupe Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,724
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$1,940
|$9,151
|Maintenance
|$1,257
|$4,451
|$417
|$2,583
|$4,480
|$13,188
|Repairs
|$2,380
|$2,760
|$3,226
|$3,768
|$4,398
|$16,532
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,961
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,142
|Financing
|$4,046
|$3,253
|$2,409
|$1,506
|$546
|$11,759
|Depreciation
|$8,900
|$4,633
|$4,156
|$3,825
|$3,537
|$25,050
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,690
|$19,411
|$14,650
|$16,255
|$17,672
|$92,676
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 GT-R
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan GT-R in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Nissan GT-R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019