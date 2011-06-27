Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GT-R Coupe
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$83,047*
Total Cash Price
$66,966
Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$105,470*
Total Cash Price
$85,047
Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$105,470*
Total Cash Price
$85,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GT-R Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,677
|$1,728
|$8,149
|Maintenance
|$4,148
|$373
|$2,321
|$487
|$4,087
|$11,416
|Repairs
|$2,164
|$2,509
|$2,933
|$3,425
|$3,998
|$15,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,527
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,691
|Financing
|$3,601
|$2,897
|$2,144
|$1,341
|$485
|$10,468
|Depreciation
|$8,336
|$4,094
|$3,673
|$3,380
|$3,125
|$22,608
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,512
|$13,762
|$15,075
|$12,756
|$15,942
|$83,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GT-R Coupe Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$2,195
|$10,349
|Maintenance
|$5,268
|$474
|$2,948
|$618
|$5,190
|$14,498
|Repairs
|$2,748
|$3,186
|$3,725
|$4,350
|$5,077
|$19,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,479
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,688
|Financing
|$4,573
|$3,679
|$2,723
|$1,703
|$616
|$13,294
|Depreciation
|$10,587
|$5,199
|$4,665
|$4,293
|$3,969
|$28,712
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,400
|$17,478
|$19,145
|$16,200
|$20,246
|$105,470
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GT-R Coupe Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$2,195
|$10,349
|Maintenance
|$5,268
|$474
|$2,948
|$618
|$5,190
|$14,498
|Repairs
|$2,748
|$3,186
|$3,725
|$4,350
|$5,077
|$19,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,479
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,688
|Financing
|$4,573
|$3,679
|$2,723
|$1,703
|$616
|$13,294
|Depreciation
|$10,587
|$5,199
|$4,665
|$4,293
|$3,969
|$28,712
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,400
|$17,478
|$19,145
|$16,200
|$20,246
|$105,470
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 GT-R
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan GT-R in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Nissan GT-R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019