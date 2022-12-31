Skip to main content
2023 Nissan Frontier PRO-X Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG18/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)378.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.8 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,470 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,430 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length210.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.7 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheelbase126.0 in.
Bed length59.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Angle of approach31.8 degrees
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Curb weight4,508 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,470 lbs.
Maximum payload1,430 lbs.
Gross weight6,012 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baja Storm
  • Gun Metallic
  • Boulder Grey Pearl
  • Tactical Green Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic TriCoat
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal w/Lava Red Stitch, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Premium clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear hip room53.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Mechanical Options
Remote Engine Start +$375
Packages
Fender Audio Package +$750
Off-Road Protection Package +$505
Technology Package +$990
Tow Package +$505
PRO-4X Comfort & Convenience Package +$2,190
PRO-4X Premium Package +$2,790
Interior Options
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Exterior Options
Off-Road Style Step Rails +$800
Tow Package Delete -$505
Illuminated Kick Plates - PRO-X +$295
Electronic Tailgate Lock +$335
Sport Bar +$1,170
Mud Flaps - PRO-X +$230
Drop-In Bedliner +$660
Premium Paint +$395
Drop-In Bedliner +$660
Hood Graphics +$500
Bed Access Package +$575
Nissan Tailgate Audio by KICKER +$555
Sport Bar +$1,170
