2023 Nissan Frontier Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,190
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|4
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|18/24 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|378.0/504.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.8 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|281 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,720 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,600 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|210.2 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|73.0 in.
|Height
|71.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|126.0 in.
|Bed length
|73.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|85.6 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|42.7 ft.
|Angle of approach
|30.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,343 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,720 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,600 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,012 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|26.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.4 in.
|Rear hip room
|52.2 in.
|Safety
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|Fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Mechanical Options
|Remote Engine Start
|+$375
|Packages
|Technology Package
|+$990
|Tow Package
|+$505
|Interior Options
|Floor Mats
|+$175
|USB Charging Cable Set
|+$90
|Exterior Options
|Graphics Package
|+$990
|Off-Road Style Step Rails
|+$800
|Splash Guards
|+$210
|Drop-In Bedliner
|+$660
