2023 Nissan Frontier Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating4
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG18/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)378.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.8 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,720 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,600 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length210.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.0 in.
Height71.7 in.
Wheelbase126.0 in.
Bed length73.3 in.
EPA interior volume85.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Curb weight4,343 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,720 lbs.
Maximum payload1,600 lbs.
Gross weight6,012 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Glacier White
  • Red Alert
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear hip room52.2 in.
Safety
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Mechanical Options
Remote Engine Start +$375
Packages
Technology Package +$990
Tow Package +$505
Interior Options
Floor Mats +$175
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Exterior Options
Graphics Package +$990
Off-Road Style Step Rails +$800
Splash Guards +$210
Drop-In Bedliner +$660
