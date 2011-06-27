  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. 2022 Nissan Frontier
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Nissan Frontier SV Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Frontier
More about the 2022 Frontier
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/504.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower310 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,530 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,480 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
SV Premium Package +$2,790
SV Comfort & Convenience Package +$1,990
Technology Package +$990
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Floor Mats +$160
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
SV 17-inch Machined Alloy Wheels +$950
Tow Package Delete +-$495
Sport Bar +$1,095
Graphics Package +$990
Bed Access Package +$540
Door Scuff Protector +$165
Nissan Tailgate Audio by KICKER +$480
Bumper Step +$295
Electronic Tailgate Lock +$320
Drop-In Bedliner +$365
Off-Road Style Step Rails +$750
Premium Paint +$395
Splash Guards +$210
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach29.4 degrees
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Bed Length59.5 in.
Curb weight4,451 lbs.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight6,012 lbs.
Height71.6 in.
Length210.2 in.
Maximum payload1,480 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,530 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic TriCoat
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Tactical Green Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Red Alert
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Nissan Frontier SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models