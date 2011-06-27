  1. Home
2022 Nissan Frontier S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,340
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/462.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower310 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Turning circle42.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,370 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,260 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Technology Package +$990
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Mats +$160
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Graphics Package +$990
Door Scuff Protector +$165
Bumper Step +$295
Drop-In Bedliner +$365
Off-Road Style Step Rails +$750
Splash Guards +$210
Dimensions
Angle of approach31.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Bed Length59.5 in.
Curb weight4,666 lbs.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight6,012 lbs.
Height72.4 in.
Length210.2 in.
Maximum payload1,260 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,370 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Red Alert
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
