2022 Nissan Frontier S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,840
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|378.0/504.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|281 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,720 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,600 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Technology Package
|+$990
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Floor Mats
|+$160
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|26.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|Off-Road Style Step Rails
|+$750
|Drop-In Bedliner
|+$365
|Graphics Package
|+$990
|Bumper Step
|+$295
|Splash Guards
|+$210
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|30.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Bed Length
|73.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4,343 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|85.6 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|6,012 lbs.
|Height
|71.7 in.
|Length
|210.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,600 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,720 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.0 in.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
