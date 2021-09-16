The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck offered in extended-cab (King Cab) and four-door crew-cab body styles. After 15 years on the road with few changes, the Frontier finally received an update in 2020 with a new 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. It was a taste of changes to come, as that powertrain now resides in the brand-new, redesigned 2022 Frontier.
2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab
2022 Nissan Frontier Review
- Smooth ride quality
- Stable and secure handling
- Helpful storage spaces for small items
- Hard to find a comfortable driving position
- Odd layout of some controls and on-screen menus
- Steering is overly heavy
- Less rear seat space than other midsize crew-cab trucks
- Fully redesigned for 2022
- Updated interior with bigger touchscreen
- Bigger grille and more rugged-looking styling
- Kicks off the third Frontier generation for 2022
Nissan's Frontier finally — finally! — gets a full redesign for 2022. The previous-generation truck debuted all the way back for the 2005 model year. By 2021, the Frontier was way behind other midsize trucks in regards to technology, comfort, and towing and hauling performance. Thankfully, this year's much-improved 2022 Frontier has greater appeal.
On the outside, the Frontier gets more upright styling for a more rugged look. There's less change under the sheetmetal, as the new Frontier shares a lot of mechanical bits with the previous model, including the 310-horsepower V6 that Nissan introduced a few years ago. The interior gets a major renovation, however. The cabin and center button layout look much more deserving of a modern midsize truck, for instance, and Nissan has added many new technology and advanced driver aid features.
Overall, the 2022 Frontier is a competitive pick among rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma. Check out our Expert Rating below to get our test team's take on the Frontier's improvements and where it still comes up a little short.
Our verdict
Packed with significant updates, the latest Frontier is finally a contender in the midsize truck segment. Highpoints include its smooth and powerful V6, comfortable ride and well-appointed interior. But a somewhat cramped back seat, cluttered infotainment system and general middle-of-the-road capabilities keep it from leading the pack.
How does the Frontier drive?
The Frontier isn't the quickest midsize truck, Our Frontier Pro-4X test truck accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is an average time for the class. But the engine really shines in day-to-day driving. There's ample midrange grunt and the transmission doles out smooth shifts, even under full throttle acceleration. The Frontier's brakes are similarly effortless. They're easy to operate in city traffic as well as powerful enough to stop the truck promptly when you need it.
Confident handling is another bright spot for the Frontier. The truck feels planted around turns, even with the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented tires. But the very heavy steering is a head-scratcher. It requires a considerable amount of effort to maneuver the Nissan through a parking lot or over a trail at low speeds.
The Frontier Pro-4X includes beefy skid plates, off-road oriented tires and special shock absorbers. It also features an impressive 9.8 inches of ground clearance and an electronically locking rear differential for added traction. While it lacks the more extreme off-road software and hardware of the Tacoma TRD Pro and Gladiator Rubicon, the Frontier can take on its fair share of rugged terrain.
How comfortable is the Frontier?
The highlight here is the Frontier's comfortable ride quality. Big dips and bumps are simply shrugged off at high speeds, and the Frontier remains similarly composed around town. Other aspects of the Frontier aren't as polished. The front seat's padding is a bit too firm and flat, and a lack of seat adjustments means you might find it hard to settle into an optimal seating position.
The climate control system is relatively straightforward to operate and is able to maintain a comfortable temperature on a hot day. But we were disappointed that our Frontier didn't have air vents for rear passengers. We also noticed an excessive amount of wind noise on the highway.
How’s the interior?
Nissan has certainly come a long way with its design of interiors, and the Frontier benefits from many of those advances. The large, easy-to-read infotainment touchscreen dominates the interior and still leaves more than enough room for the climate control and various other buttons. However, some of those buttons aren't logically laid out and can be hard to find at times. The clumsy instrument panel menus and their steering wheel-mounted controls could benefit from a rethink too.
Surprisingly, the Frontier does not offer a telescoping steering wheel, which will make it difficult for some drivers to get a comfortable seating position. Rear passengers won't be too happy either, as the Frontier's rear legroom is definitely on the tight side for adults. Outward visibility is on par for the class. There is an optional surround-view camera system for the Frontier. It can help make parking easier, but the camera views are disappointingly low-resolution and grainy.
How’s the tech?
The Frontier has a standard 8-inch touchscreen or optional 9-inch touchscreen. Those are good sizes, and the displays are bright. Unfortunately, Nissan's native menu interface is amateurish, oftentimes looking like an old website design instead of a modern interface. The workaround is to just use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and both look good on the new touchscreen. Wireless smartphone charging is an option, as is the 10-speaker Fender audio system. The Fender system makes decent sound, but its subwoofer takes up some valuable rear underseat storage.
Standard on all Frontiers are driver assists such as driver attention warning, automatic emergency braking and trailer sway control. Our test truck came with a few packages that added lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic assist, a surround-view camera and adaptive cruise control. We found the systems to work well and they gave no false alerts.
How are the towing and storage?
The Frontier's maximum payload stands at 1,610 pounds, and max trailering is 6,720 pounds. These figures are slightly below average for the class, but for real-world use they're certainly enough to allow you to pull a small or midsize trailer without too much difficulty. Optional add-ons include adjustable tie-down cleats, a spray-in bedliner, under-rail lighting and a 120-volt power outlet.
There's ample storage inside the cab thanks to a large tray in front of the shifter, cupholders and the space where the optional wireless charging tray sits. As a bonus, the underarm center console is large enough to hold a couple of water bottles. Door pockets are about average for front and rear passengers.
How’s the fuel economy?
The EPA estimates that a Frontier with four-wheel drive will get 19 mpg combined in city/highway driving, which is average for a 4WD midsize truck with a V6. We had no problem confirming that number on our real-world evaluation route, where our Frontier test truck returned 19.9 mpg.
Is the Frontier a good value?
Our Pro-4X test truck was more or less fully equipped and came in around $44,000, which is about the going rate for a well-optioned midsize truck. While the Frontier lacks some of the trick off-road hardware of its competition, it does offer a better-built and higher-quality interior than many in the class. Still, it is hard to overlook the lack of a telescoping steering wheel and a power-sliding rear window at this price.
Nissan's warranty coverage trails most of the class. It offers a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. At three years/36,000 miles the roadside assistance is a bit shorter than most, and free maintenance is not included.
Wildcard
Thanks to more polish and refinement than the previous-generation Frontier, the new version is far more comfortable and easy to live with. We also like that the truck looks distinctive without going over the top. But it has lost some of the charm and truckiness of the outgoing generation. It was a truck and proud of it to a fault. This new Frontier feels more SUV-ish in places.
Which Frontier does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Frontier models
The redesigned 2022 Frontier is a midsize truck that comes in two body styles: an extended cab with two doors (King Cab) and a four-door crew cab. The extended cab comes with a 6-foot cargo bed, while the crew cab has either a 5-foot bed or 6-foot bed. There are three trim levels: S, SV and, for the crew-cab only, Pro-4X.
2022 Nissan Frontier videos
2021 Midsize Truck Comparison: Tacoma vs. Ranger vs. Frontier vs. Colorado & Canyon
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $29,340
- MPG & Fuel
- 18 City / 24 Hwy / 20 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 9-speed automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 310 hp @ 6400 rpm
- Torque: 281 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
- Base Engine Size: 3.8 L
- Base Engine Type: Gas
- Towing & Hauling
- Max Towing Capacity: 6,570 lbs.
- Max Payload Capacity: 1,460 lbs.
- Basic Warranty
- N/A
- Dimensions
- Length: 210.2 in. / Height: 72.0 in.
- Bed Length: 59.5 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.0 in.
- Curb Weight: 4473 lbs.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Frontier safety features:
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-set distance between the Frontier and the vehicle in front.
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you of a possible collision with the vehicle in front.
- Intelligent Around-View Monitor
- Gives you a top-down view of the Frontier and its surroundings for tight parking situations.
Nissan Frontier vs. the competition
2022 Nissan Frontier
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma
Nissan did a nice job refining the Frontier's driving characteristics for 2022. Compared to the Tacoma, the Frontier has a smoother ride, smoother transmission shifts and brakes that make it easy to come to a smooth limo-like stop. In other areas, however, the Tacoma still has an edge, such as its wider range of available models, better maximum off-road capability and more straightforward infotainment interface.
Nissan Frontier vs. Chevrolet Colorado
Chevy's Colorado, as well as the related GMC Canyon, is a well-rounded truck. It has three available engines including a turbocharged diesel that allows for a stout 7,700-pound maximum towing capacity when properly equipped. Nissan's new Frontier matches up pretty well except when it comes to infotainment systems.
Nissan Frontier vs. Ford Maverick
In most ways Ford's Ranger is a more natural rival to the Frontier. But we actually like the all-new Maverick more. It's a compact pickup, so it's smaller than the Frontier and can only tow up to 4,000 pounds. So, yes, the Frontier is more capable and rugged. But the Maverick might be just the thing if your needs are modest and your budget is tight.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Nissan Frontier a good car?
What's new in the 2022 Nissan Frontier?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2022 Nissan Frontier:
- Fully redesigned for 2022
- Updated interior with bigger touchscreen
- Bigger grille and more rugged-looking styling
- Kicks off the third Frontier generation for 2022
Is the Nissan Frontier reliable?
Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2022 Nissan Frontier?
The least-expensive 2022 Nissan Frontier is the 2022 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,340.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,340
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,140
- PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,240
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,140
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,040
- S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,340
- SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,040
- PRO-X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,240
What are the different models of Nissan Frontier?
