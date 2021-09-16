  1. Home
2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab

MSRP range: $29,340 - $37,240
2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
7.5/10 Expert Rating
2022 Nissan Frontier Review

Kurt Niebuhr
  • Smooth ride quality
  • Stable and secure handling
  • Helpful storage spaces for small items
  • Hard to find a comfortable driving position
  • Odd layout of some controls and on-screen menus
  • Steering is overly heavy
  • Less rear seat space than other midsize crew-cab trucks
  • Fully redesigned for 2022
  • Updated interior with bigger touchscreen
  • Bigger grille and more rugged-looking styling
  • Kicks off the third Frontier generation for 2022

Nissan's Frontier finally — finally! — gets a full redesign for 2022. The previous-generation truck debuted all the way back for the 2005 model year. By 2021, the Frontier was way behind other midsize trucks in regards to technology, comfort, and towing and hauling performance. Thankfully, this year's much-improved 2022 Frontier has greater appeal.

On the outside, the Frontier gets more upright styling for a more rugged look. There's less change under the sheetmetal, as the new Frontier shares a lot of mechanical bits with the previous model, including the 310-horsepower V6 that Nissan introduced a few years ago. The interior gets a major renovation, however. The cabin and center button layout look much more deserving of a modern midsize truck, for instance, and Nissan has added many new technology and advanced driver aid features.

Overall, the 2022 Frontier is a competitive pick among rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma. Check out our Expert Rating below to get our test team's take on the Frontier's improvements and where it still comes up a little short.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
The Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They're based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.
Rated for you by America’s best test team
Packed with significant updates, the latest Frontier is finally a contender in the midsize truck segment. Highpoints include its smooth and powerful V6, comfortable ride and well-appointed interior. But a somewhat cramped back seat, cluttered infotainment system and general middle-of-the-road capabilities keep it from leading the pack.
The Frontier isn't the quickest midsize truck, Our Frontier Pro-4X test truck accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is an average time for the class. But the engine really shines in day-to-day driving. There's ample midrange grunt and the transmission doles out smooth shifts, even under full throttle acceleration. The Frontier's brakes are similarly effortless. They're easy to operate in city traffic as well as powerful enough to stop the truck promptly when you need it.

Confident handling is another bright spot for the Frontier. The truck feels planted around turns, even with the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented tires. But the very heavy steering is a head-scratcher. It requires a considerable amount of effort to maneuver the Nissan through a parking lot or over a trail at low speeds.

The Frontier Pro-4X includes beefy skid plates, off-road oriented tires and special shock absorbers. It also features an impressive 9.8 inches of ground clearance and an electronically locking rear differential for added traction. While it lacks the more extreme off-road software and hardware of the Tacoma TRD Pro and Gladiator Rubicon, the Frontier can take on its fair share of rugged terrain.
The highlight here is the Frontier's comfortable ride quality. Big dips and bumps are simply shrugged off at high speeds, and the Frontier remains similarly composed around town. Other aspects of the Frontier aren't as polished. The front seat's padding is a bit too firm and flat, and a lack of seat adjustments means you might find it hard to settle into an optimal seating position.

The climate control system is relatively straightforward to operate and is able to maintain a comfortable temperature on a hot day. But we were disappointed that our Frontier didn't have air vents for rear passengers. We also noticed an excessive amount of wind noise on the highway.
Nissan has certainly come a long way with its design of interiors, and the Frontier benefits from many of those advances. The large, easy-to-read infotainment touchscreen dominates the interior and still leaves more than enough room for the climate control and various other buttons. However, some of those buttons aren't logically laid out and can be hard to find at times. The clumsy instrument panel menus and their steering wheel-mounted controls could benefit from a rethink too.

Surprisingly, the Frontier does not offer a telescoping steering wheel, which will make it difficult for some drivers to get a comfortable seating position. Rear passengers won't be too happy either, as the Frontier's rear legroom is definitely on the tight side for adults. Outward visibility is on par for the class. There is an optional surround-view camera system for the Frontier. It can help make parking easier, but the camera views are disappointingly low-resolution and grainy.
The Frontier has a standard 8-inch touchscreen or optional 9-inch touchscreen. Those are good sizes, and the displays are bright. Unfortunately, Nissan's native menu interface is amateurish, oftentimes looking like an old website design instead of a modern interface. The workaround is to just use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and both look good on the new touchscreen. Wireless smartphone charging is an option, as is the 10-speaker Fender audio system. The Fender system makes decent sound, but its subwoofer takes up some valuable rear underseat storage.

Standard on all Frontiers are driver assists such as driver attention warning, automatic emergency braking and trailer sway control. Our test truck came with a few packages that added lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic assist, a surround-view camera and adaptive cruise control. We found the systems to work well and they gave no false alerts.
The Frontier's maximum payload stands at 1,610 pounds, and max trailering is 6,720 pounds. These figures are slightly below average for the class, but for real-world use they're certainly enough to allow you to pull a small or midsize trailer without too much difficulty. Optional add-ons include adjustable tie-down cleats, a spray-in bedliner, under-rail lighting and a 120-volt power outlet.

There's ample storage inside the cab thanks to a large tray in front of the shifter, cupholders and the space where the optional wireless charging tray sits. As a bonus, the underarm center console is large enough to hold a couple of water bottles. Door pockets are about average for front and rear passengers.
The EPA estimates that a Frontier with four-wheel drive will get 19 mpg combined in city/highway driving, which is average for a 4WD midsize truck with a V6. We had no problem confirming that number on our real-world evaluation route, where our Frontier test truck returned 19.9 mpg.
Our Pro-4X test truck was more or less fully equipped and came in around $44,000, which is about the going rate for a well-optioned midsize truck. While the Frontier lacks some of the trick off-road hardware of its competition, it does offer a better-built and higher-quality interior than many in the class. Still, it is hard to overlook the lack of a telescoping steering wheel and a power-sliding rear window at this price.

Nissan's warranty coverage trails most of the class. It offers a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. At three years/36,000 miles the roadside assistance is a bit shorter than most, and free maintenance is not included.
Thanks to more polish and refinement than the previous-generation Frontier, the new version is far more comfortable and easy to live with. We also like that the truck looks distinctive without going over the top. But it has lost some of the charm and truckiness of the outgoing generation. It was a truck and proud of it to a fault. This new Frontier feels more SUV-ish in places.

Which Frontier does Edmunds recommend?

Get the Frontier in the SV trim. It's equipped similarly to the base S but grants access to a couple of option packages that you can't get on the S. Specifically, look to get the SV Convenience package since it adds desirable features such as a spray-in bedliner, heated seats and a trailer hitch.

Nissan Frontier models

The redesigned 2022 Frontier is a midsize truck that comes in two body styles: an extended cab with two doors (King Cab) and a four-door crew cab. The extended cab comes with a 6-foot cargo bed, while the crew cab has either a 5-foot bed or 6-foot bed. There are three trim levels: S, SV and, for the crew-cab only, Pro-4X.

Powering every Frontier is a 3.8-liter V6 (310 horsepower, 281 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing) is optional.

Feature availability can vary slightly depending on the body style, but in general expect these features on the Frontier:

S
Gets you the basics, including:

  • 16-inch wheels
  • Push-button start
  • Cloth upholstery
  • Tilt-only steering wheel
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

SV
Similar to the S but with:

  • 17-inch wheels
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

There are two optional packages for the SV that you can't get on the S.

SV Convenience package

  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Adjustable bed tie-down cleats
  • Bed under-rail lighting
  • Two household-style power outlets
  • Heated mirrors
  • Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Heated front seats
  • Trailer hitch with wiring harness
  • Proximity keyless entry
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

SV Premium package

  • 10-speaker Fender sound system
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • LED headlights
  • Sunroof

Pro-4X
On top of the SV's features, the Pro-4X has:

  • Bilstein shock absorbers
  • Extra skid plates
  • Locking rear differential (for enhanced traction when off-roading)
  • Dark-painted wheels with all-terrain tires
  • LED headlights
  • 10-speaker sound system
  • 9-inch touchscreen

There's a Pro Convenience package for the Pro-4X that's similar to the SV's Convenience package. It has those features plus:

  • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Frontier and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Wireless smartphone charging pad

Similarly, the Pro Premium package takes the SV Premium package and adds:

  • Leather upholstery
  • Upgraded interior trim

All Frontiers are eligible for the safety-oriented Technology package. It includes:

  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
  • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Frontier and the car in front)
2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab pricing

2022 Nissan Frontier videos

RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Today, we've got four-- count them-- four of the top mid-sized trucks you can buy. There's the tried and true Toyota Tacoma plus the GMC Canyon and Ford Ranger, and then there's this, the brand new Nissan Frontier. We know these trucks well because we've put each one through our exhaustive testing process. And now we want to find out exactly how they stack up against each other. If you ask me, midsize trucks are more like right-sized trucks. This group is livable and versatile while still packing a lot of utility and off-road capability. We'll run you through each of their strengths and weaknesses and show you some reasons why you might decide to buy one over the other. While you're here, be sure to throw us a like. And don't forget to subscribe so you see more Edmunds videos just like this one. And hey, if you like money, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a cash offer on your car right now. Seriously, right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] You've been waiting for it. We've been waiting for it. Well, wait no more. The redesigned Nissan Frontier is here with a load of enticing upgrades for 2022. Most noticeably, it has a burly new look and tons of options, including a wireless smartphone charging station, surround view camera, and those sweet-looking grab handles. Yee-haw. There's a lot that interests us here. So let's dive right in. One of the big highlights is a 3.8-liter V6 engine, which is standard on all trims. So there's no more 4-cylinder option. That engine is now the most powerful in the class. And it pairs with a 9-speed automatic transmission that delivers smooth power and comfortable shifts. But perhaps even more crucial is the improved steering in the new Frontier plus Nissan's excellent zero gravity seats that come standard and a bigger stabilizer bar for better on-road comfort. Hill descent control is also standard on 4-by-4 models. OK, you know what? Let's just talk about how the dang thing drives. When it comes to driving feel and refinement, the Frontier is powerful and smooth and a definite upgrade from past Frontiers the steering can still be a little bit vague, but it's not bad for the body on frame midsize truck class. And as far as off-roading, this Pro-4x trim checks all the right boxes. It's got extra clearance, bigger shocks, three skid plates, and yes, a locking rear diff, all stuff you're going to expect from a midsize off-road truck, plus looks tough. Inside this Frontier, it's a world of improvement from the old one. First, you get an 8-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto all standard. You'll notice a lot of tightened design in here, which is not necessarily a bad thing. And that's a good base to start with. It's still not super premium, and there is a lot of hard plastic. But hey, for some, that's part of the Frontier charm. Again, grab handles. You get a 6-foot bed on extended cabs and a five footer with the crew cabs. One downside is the Frontier now has taller walls, so it's harder to reach inside the bed. But the standard damped gate is a big plus. Even better is a lot of tie-down options and an available cargo management system. Now, when it comes to trim levels, you've got the Frontier S and SV. Those are the work trucks and daily use trucks although this redesign model now checks in at a base price of about $29,000 with destination for the extended cab and over $30,000 for the crew cab. That's a far cry from the past model, which you could get from around $20K. Also new for this gen is the Pro-X trim, which is 2-wheel drive only and gets some of the cosmetic "off-road-y" bits, but it's nowhere near the equipment in the Pro-4x. Overall, this 2022 Frontier represents a big step forward. But at its increased price, is it still a work truck? Is it still a smart, affordable option? Let's see how it stacks up against the other three models we have here today. We've not been very high on the Ford Ranger in the past. And there are myriad reasons why. At its core, the Ranger feels like a carryover model that hasn't been fully modernized yet. That said, the Ranger has its benefits. And this Tremor package fixes the majority of the issues we have with the Ranger, but it doesn't fix them all. So what do we like about it? Well, the Ranger has strong acceleration from its turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which is standard regardless of the trim level you choose. The infotainment system and available safety features are also strong points. Now, the Ranger has an admirable payload and towing capabilities in some configurations and even good fuel economy. But things start to go sideways as soon as you step through the doors beginning with a confusing layout and frustratingly small buttons, which can be annoying to aim for on bumpy roads. And frankly, nothing really stands out. Space is mostly fine for average-sized drivers. The seats feel OK. The tech all works. But there are few highlights. We do like the up-fitter switches in this Tremor, but you have to get the Tremor to get them. Once behind the wheel, you can appreciate the 2.3-liter engine. There's lots of torque. And it is not afraid to punch. However, the braking, handling, and shifting are not as refined. In fact, more than a few members on our team actually got some motion sickness while driving the regular Ranger. Now, this Tremor has an upgraded suspension that improves the flowy ride on other versions. And it brings significant improvements to off-road capability. Check out Carlos's video comparing the Tremor with the Tacoma TRD Pro to see how it stacked up. What about as a truck? Well, all of these trucks are body on frame, meaning they use an extra strong structure really good for serious off-roading and towing. And the Ranger does have strong max towing ratings. Its superb payload ratings are with the extended cab versions. We also find the bedsides to be way too tall. Worse, the rear seats lack 60-40 folding. And you can't lay the seatbacks down. Can you use it? Sure, but others offer a lot more. There are three trims to choose from with the Tremor package available on XLT or Lariat, which brings up an important point. Ranger packages are more important than the trim levels. Regardless of the model, there are lots of features that are hidden in different packages you need to add on top of the base price. So pay attention during the ordering process so you make sure you get what you need. From tip to tail, the Ranger just kind of misses the mark. If you need something that's versatile and good on gas, then sure. The Ranger makes some sense. But you'll be making concessions the others simply don't ask from you. Hey, maybe the next version will be better. Up next is the truck GM would love you to think is a luxury pickup, the GMC Canyon, which is here today also representing the similar Chevrolet Colorado. The Canyon is an upscale version of the Colorado. And is it comfortable? Sure. Luxury, though, might be a bit of a stretch. Regardless, the GMC Canyon is refined. And its top Denali trim is the most plush size pickup you can buy. But this ain't no Denali. This one here is the new AT4 off-road version. So what's really good in these streets? We like the V6 engine and especially the quiet cabin that keeps bumps and noises outside of the Canyon. We also like the available turbo diesel. And it's pretty tough off road because it shares a lot of DNA with the Colorado. These AT4 add-ons are no joke either, but best is the canyons mix of comfort, standard tech, and towing strength. Inside, you've got pretty good space all around. And while these seats should fit a wide range of body types, they aren't particularly supportive. The rears have the opposite problem. They're quite firm and might get uncomfortable quickly, but the rest of the cabin is peachy. These controls are easy and straightforward. And they connect to an excellent technology system. On the road, like I said, that V6 engine has solid acceleration and can really handle itself with a load. Driving response and feel are fine and accurate. It feels heavy at all times, though. But it puts all that toughness together when it's time to work. The Colorado and Canyon both are rated to tow up to 7,000 pounds with the V6 and 7,700 pounds with the available turbo diesel. The payload ratings are also high, making this a great choice if you have heavy needs and don't want to go full Gladiator. Our advice is if you're serious about towing, look for the integrated trailer brake. The bedsides are rather tall here, but we like the built-in step for easy access. One big bummer when it comes to storage is that the rear floor isn't totally flat. In lower trims, we just don't see a whole lot of value. So a Colorado makes more sense unless you're getting a Canyon Denali or this AT4, which is growing on me. All the serious off-road gear is here like skid plates and a locking diff. My one big beef, the Colorado and Canyon hang their shock towers down low and close to the middle where they're susceptible to rocks. Unacceptable. The Canyon has a lot going for it, but are we sure this AT4 is the best idea? This is supposed to be the mid-size pickup as a classy affair. So ask yourself if you're really going to risk your majestic new GMC on some rocks. Go ahead. Are ya? It's the Canyon Denali for us, or go all in with the hardcore Colorado ZR2. Just throw on some red tow hooks if you really like that look. The most tried and true of the bunch is the Toyota Tacoma. Granted, that's because it's been around for a while, since 2016 to be exact for this generation. But Toyota sells a ton of them because of its reputation for durability and the fact that you know exactly what to expect from them. There is plenty you should know about it. The Tacoma is aimed squarely at off-roading. It's got excellent ground clearance and pretty direct steering and handling that help a lot on the trails, but it's also livable. Witness the extensive standard driver assistance technologies and 8-inch touchscreen that comes on this model. Plus, there's good visibility and no need for expensive protective bed liners because it's composite as standard. Should I keep going? Now, it's not perfect. Step inside, and you'll see problems with, well, stepping inside. That high clearance means it's a steep climb just to get in. And once you're there, the steering wheel doesn't telescope very much, so it might be hard to get comfortable. However, the seats are much more adjustable than they've been in the past. And the control layout is excellent. Under the hood, we recommend the optional V6 engine. The muscle comes in handy. And it's very responsive in low-speed, off-road situations. The brakes are also appropriately sensitive off road, but on road they have a jumpy feel that takes some practice to get the nose not to dive all the way down. But the 6-speed automatic transmission is smooth. It's just a little dated. And the steering and handling is probably the best in this group. Ah, the bed. Like we said, it's composite, so you don't need to shell out for a protective lining surface, which is great. Also, the walls are low. So it's easier to reach the floor. And every Tacoma comes with tie-downs and a damped tailgate that opens nice and low to load heavy items. It's a simple, well-designed bed with the user in mind. Weird. One complaint is that folding its rear seats is a little bit fussy. We think more trucks should follow the Tacoma's lead when it comes to its model lineup. You've got the SR and SR5, which are great, affordable, barebones options and the Limited for fancier folk. Then the fun starts. This TRD Off-Road is a seriously capable package, backing up its skid plates and locking diff with the Tacoma's good dimensions. The TRD Pro is even on another level. As you can see, the Frontier is up against some stiff competition. You've got interesting outliers like the Jeep Gladiator, which we left out because it's more expensive than the rest here, and the Honda Ridgeline, which we left out because it's not a body-on-frame truck. With traditional pickups like the Ranger, Canyon, and Tacoma, there are distinct strengths and personalities to fit your needs. And the redesigned Nissan Frontier has clearly upped its game in response. Today's comparison solidifies our mid-size pickup rankings. The Ranger still trails the class. The Frontier has made huge strides, but we're having trouble grasping its new pricing structure. And the GMC Canyon works best at its classiest. The rugged AT4 may be a bridge too far. It's the Toyota Tacoma that we still consider the top choice out of the group we have in this video. It's an inherently capable truck with enough creature comforts and usability to make your life easier. Now, it's possible we could see new versions of the Tacoma, Ranger, and Colorado and Canyon very soon. But until then, if I got my choice out of the group, I'm taking the Taco. Thanks so much for watching. Don't forget to throw us a like and leave a comment below to tell me how we got this horribly wrong. If you'd like to read an in-depth article about each of these trucks, click the link in the description below. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$29,340
MPG & Fuel
18 City / 24 Hwy / 20 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed automatic
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 310 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque: 281 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base Engine Size: 3.8 L
Base Engine Type: Gas
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity: 6,570 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity: 1,460 lbs.
Basic Warranty
N/A
Dimensions
Length: 210.2 in. / Height: 72.0 in.
Bed Length: 59.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.0 in.
Curb Weight: 4473 lbs.
See all features & specs
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Frontier safety features:

Intelligent Cruise Control
Maintains a driver-set distance between the Frontier and the vehicle in front.
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you of a possible collision with the vehicle in front.
Intelligent Around-View Monitor
Gives you a top-down view of the Frontier and its surroundings for tight parking situations.

Nissan Frontier vs. the competition

2022 Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier

2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma

Nissan did a nice job refining the Frontier's driving characteristics for 2022. Compared to the Tacoma, the Frontier has a smoother ride, smoother transmission shifts and brakes that make it easy to come to a smooth limo-like stop. In other areas, however, the Tacoma still has an edge, such as its wider range of available models, better maximum off-road capability and more straightforward infotainment interface.

Compare Nissan Frontier & Toyota Tacoma features 

Nissan Frontier vs. Chevrolet Colorado

Chevy's Colorado, as well as the related GMC Canyon, is a well-rounded truck. It has three available engines including a turbocharged diesel that allows for a stout 7,700-pound maximum towing capacity when properly equipped. Nissan's new Frontier matches up pretty well except when it comes to infotainment systems.

Compare Nissan Frontier & Chevrolet Colorado features 

Nissan Frontier vs. Ford Maverick

In most ways Ford's Ranger is a more natural rival to the Frontier. But we actually like the all-new Maverick more. It's a compact pickup, so it's smaller than the Frontier and can only tow up to 4,000 pounds. So, yes, the Frontier is more capable and rugged. But the Maverick might be just the thing if your needs are modest and your budget is tight.

Compare Nissan Frontier & Ford Maverick features 

2022 Nissan Frontier First Impressions

Ryan ZumMallen
01/12/2021 (updated 8/10/2021)
What is the Frontier?

The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck offered in extended-cab (King Cab) and four-door crew-cab body styles. After 15 years on the road with few changes, the Frontier finally received an update in 2020 with a new 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. It was a taste of changes to come, as that powertrain now resides in the brand-new, redesigned 2022 Frontier.

On the outside, the Frontier gets snazzy new upright styling, adds cool features including LED taillights and grows almost 5 inches in length. Underneath the skin, the new Frontier shares a lot of DNA with the previous one, but with several much-needed improvements that modern buyers will appreciate.

What's under the Frontier's hood?

There's only one engine and transmission combination in store for the 2022 Nissan Frontier — the aforementioned 3.8-liter V6 (310 horsepower, 281 lb-ft of torque) and nine-speed auto. We found this powertrain not only strong and capable but also smooth and pleasant in our previous tests. Rear-wheel drive is standard, though buyers can also opt for a four-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case.

There are new goodies too. All 4WD versions will come with hill descent control, and a new rear stabilizer bar joins a larger front bar to improve handling. The truck frame itself is a continuation of the one in the previous Frontier, but Nissan says it's been improved every year since it debuted in 2004 and has been further enhanced for 2022. We're eager to test the new steering — it remains hydraulic, as opposed to a more modern electronic unit — but its slightly faster steering ratio will hopefully deliver improved response and feel compared to the previous version.

What about off-roading?

In addition to its Frontier S and SV trims, the truck sees the return of the Pro-4X model. The Pro-4X comes with a long list of off-road goodies, including Bilstein shocks, a Dana rear axle and all-terrain tires. From a design standpoint, the front bumper has been trimmed at the edges to reveal more of the tires and improve approach on treacherous terrain. Underneath there are three steel skid plates, and an electronic-locking rear differential improves traction when you need it. The Pro-4X comes with 4WD only.

Nissan also introduces a new Frontier trim: the Pro-X. Think of Pro-X as an off-road appearance package. This RWD-only pickup bears similar styling to the Pro-4X — sharing its LED exterior lighting package — but with very little in the way of off-road equipment. It has one skid plate versus the Pro-4X's three, and it lacks an electronic-locking diff. The Pro-X does get the all-terrain tires, Dana rear end and Bilstein dampers, though the shocks are tuned differently compared with the Pro-4X.

How's the Frontier's interior?

One of the previous Frontier's most glaring drawbacks was its outdated and cheap-looking interior. Any redesign would be an improvement, but Nissan outdid itself with the 2022 Frontier. The cabin and center button layout look much more deserving of a modern midsize truck, with a steering wheel that looks similar to the one in the Titan full-size pickup.

Nissan includes its supremely comfortable Zero Gravity seats as standard in the front, which we expect will make long drives vastly more enjoyable. There are even neat design features such as big, looping grab handles and sharp accent colors on certain models. Sure, there's still a lot of hard plastic, and the buttons and dials don't exactly shout "deluxe." But the Frontier has come a long way.

How's the Frontier's tech?

The Frontier was one of the last holdouts without either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration, and we're happy to report the new model will come with both. An 8-inch touchscreen is standard (upgradable to a 9-inch unit), as is a 7-inch driver information display flanked by analog gauges.

Elsewhere in the cabin, two front USB ports come standard, while a Wi-Fi hotspot, a wireless charging pad, rear USB ports and nine-speaker Fender premium audio system are all optional. On models with the larger touchscreen, you can even add a surround-view camera with an off-road mode for navigating precarious mountain trails.

On the safety front, only forward collision warning is standard. You can choose to add the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driving aids, which includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert and braking. Other features such as adaptive cruise control, a driver alertness monitor and traffic sign recognition are also available.

How are the Frontier's storage, towing and hauling?

The Frontier remains a popular choice for vocational buyers, or those who use the truck for work every day. So capability and versatility are highly important. The extended-cab (King Cab) model uses a 6-foot bed, while the crew cab comes standard with a 5-foot bed. Buyers who want maximum space can opt for a long-wheelbase version of the SV trim, which pairs the crew cab with the 6-foot bed. The Pro-X and Pro-4X are offered in the crew-cab/short-bed configuration only.

Compared with the previous Frontier, executives say the bed floor remains the same, while the walls have grown taller to increase total depth. Maximum towing capacity remains the same, at 6,720 pounds when properly equipped. Maximum payload, meanwhile, increases to 1,610 pounds. Neither figure is tops in the Frontier's class, though both are formidable. Trailer sway control is now standard, but an integrated trailer brake controller is not available.

Whichever bed you choose, a built-in step is included to improve access. Also standard is a damped tailgate — ensuring it drops gradually without slamming down. Nissan will offer two LED lights inside the bed for working at night too. Other available features include a spray-in bedliner and a system of adjustable rails called Utili-Track that can be used to secure large or oddly shaped cargo.

How economical is the Frontier?

Nissan has not released official fuel economy figures for the 2022 Frontier just yet. But given that it uses the exact same powertrain, it seems safe to assume the new model will mirror the old version's EPA ratings of 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway). Models with 4WD lose 1 mpg in each category.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Changes to the 2022 Nissan Frontier are bittersweet — the new model is much more modern and likely more comfortable, but its nearly $30,000 price tag means the Frontier is no longer the wallet-friendly pickup it once was. Still, the 2022 Nissan Frontier has appropriate changes that bring it up-to-date with the rest of its class. Its capability has never been in question, but now, for the first time in a long time, the Frontier appears to be a truck fit for everyday use.

Ryan ZumMallen
01/12/2021 (updated 8/10/2021)
What is the Frontier?

The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck that has been offered in extended-cab and four-door crew-cab body styles. After 15 years on the road with few changes, the Frontier finally received an update in 2020 with a new 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. But if shoppers can wait a little while longer, a far more substantial overhaul is due in the form of the redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier.

To say the current model is behind the times is an understatement. Everything excluding the modern powertrain is a throwback to a completely different automotive landscape — one where driving aids and infotainment systems were the ramblings of off-kilter science fiction writers. Its old-school feel lends it a certain kind of charm, and the low base price is attractive. But the Frontier is handily outclassed by all of its direct rivals, so a full redesign really can't come soon enough.

Is the Nissan Frontier a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Frontier both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Frontier fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Frontier gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Frontier. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Nissan Frontier?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Nissan Frontier:

  • Fully redesigned for 2022
  • Updated interior with bigger touchscreen
  • Bigger grille and more rugged-looking styling
  • Kicks off the third Frontier generation for 2022
Learn more

Is the Nissan Frontier reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Frontier is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Frontier. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Frontier's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Nissan Frontier is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Frontier and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Frontier is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Nissan Frontier?

The least-expensive 2022 Nissan Frontier is the 2022 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,340.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,340
  • SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,140
  • PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,240
  • SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,140
  • SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,040
  • S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,340
  • SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,040
  • PRO-X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,240
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Frontier?

If you're interested in the Nissan Frontier, the next question is, which Frontier model is right for you? Frontier variants include S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), and SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Frontier models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Overview

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), PRO-X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), and S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A). Nissan Frontier Crew Cab models are available with a 3.8 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 310 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab comes with rear wheel drive, and four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed automatic.

What do people think of the 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Frontier Crew Cab.

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A)

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,515. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is trending $133 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $133 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,382.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A)

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,315. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is trending $146 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $146 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,169.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 14 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A)

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,415. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is trending $156 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $156 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,259.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A)

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,415. The average price paid for a new 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is trending $108 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $108 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,307.

The average savings for the 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab?

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), 9-speed automatic, regular unleaded
20 compined MPG,
18 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), 9-speed automatic, regular unleaded
20 compined MPG,
18 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.8L 6cyl 9A), 9-speed automatic, regular unleaded
19 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/22 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG20
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement3.8 L
Passenger Volume100.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase126.0 in.
Length210.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height72.0 in.
Curb Weight4473 lbs.

