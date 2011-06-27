  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. 2021 Nissan Frontier
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Nissan Frontier SV Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Frontier
More about the 2021 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Special Editionyes
Value Truck Packageyes
Midnight Editionyes
SV Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Midnight Edition Floor Matsyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Curb weight4507 lbs.
Gross weight6012 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6380 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.1 in.
EPA interior volume101.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Steel, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Nissan Frontier SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars