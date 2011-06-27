  1. Home
2021 Nissan Frontier S Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
S Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Exterior Options
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6370 lbs.
Curb weight4403 lbs.
Gross weight6012 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Height70.1 in.
EPA interior volume92.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

