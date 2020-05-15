  1. Home
2021 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab

MSRP range: $28,200 - $37,790
Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
Other years
Nissan Frontier for Sale
2021 Nissan Frontier Review
  • Plenty of punch from the 3.8-liter V6
  • The Pro-4X model is a capable off-roader
  • Doesn't steer or handle with confidence on pavement
  • Fuel economy lags far behind rivals
  • Uncomfortable crew-cab rear seats have tight legroom
  • Interior materials look and feel cheap
  • There are no changes for the 2021 Frontier
  • This is the last year for the second Frontier generation introduced for 2005
by the Edmunds Experts
05/15/2020 (updated 01/12/2021)
What is the Frontier?

The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck that has been offered in extended-cab and four-door crew-cab body styles. For the 2020 model year, the Frontier received an upgraded 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. This revised powertrain will be the last major upgrade for this Frontier generation before it is replaced by the fully redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier.

If you're considering a Frontier, we suggest waiting for the new 2022 model since the current Frontier is well behind the times. We hope the 2022 Frontier will retain the truck's favorable pricing and impressive off-road abilities and address its merely passable handling, poor fuel economy and bargain-basement interior quality.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Nissan Frontier has been one of the most affordable pickup trucks you can buy, but it's important to note that it was last redesigned in 2005. At long last, it seems likely that the Frontier will be all-new from the ground up in 2022. We expect to get more definitive details sometime this spring.

2021 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Nissan Frontier price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Frontier.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB features & specs
    S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
    3.8L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$31,590
    MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB features & specs
    SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
    3.8L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$32,290
    MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB features & specs
    SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB
    3.8L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$32,710
    MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB features & specs
    PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
    3.8L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$37,790
    MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab specs & features
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

