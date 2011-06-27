  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Sliding Bed Extender And Hitchyes
Measurements
Curb weight4624 lbs.
Gross weight5816 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6240 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.1 in.
EPA interior volume101.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

