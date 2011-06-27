  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,510
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,510
SV Value Truck Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,510
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,510
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,510
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Under Rail Bedlineryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Curb weight3802 lbs.
Gross weight5597 lbs.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Maximum payload890 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3760 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height68.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Lava Red
  • Cayenne Red
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,510
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
