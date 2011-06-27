  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Frontier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,030
See Frontier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,030
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,030
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,030
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,030
PRO-4X Graphics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,030
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,030
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,030
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,030
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Sliding Bed Extender And Hitchyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Curb weight4417 lbs.
Gross weight4692 lbs.
Angle of approach32.6 degrees
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6450 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height69.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Lava Red
  • Cayenne Red
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite w/White Stitching, cloth
  • Graphite w/White Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,030
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,030
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Frontier Inventory

Related Used 2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles