Used 2016 Nissan Frontier SL Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Frontier
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$35,610
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,610
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,610
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,610
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,610
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,610
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Bed Extender And Hitch (A/T)yes
Moonroof Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length219.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Height70.1 in.
EPA interior volume101.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Lava Red
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Forged Copper
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Steel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,610
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
